Reviewing Cyanotech Corporation (CYAN)’s and Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF)’s results

Both Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ:CYAN) and Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyanotech Corporation 3 0.55 N/A -0.55 0.00 Surface Oncology Inc. 4 2.53 N/A -0.11 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Cyanotech Corporation and Surface Oncology Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Cyanotech Corporation and Surface Oncology Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyanotech Corporation 0.00% -19% -10.8% Surface Oncology Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cyanotech Corporation are 1.8 and 0.5. Competitively, Surface Oncology Inc. has 11.3 and 11.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Surface Oncology Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cyanotech Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Cyanotech Corporation and Surface Oncology Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 28.1% and 72.4% respectively. Insiders held roughly 2.8% of Cyanotech Corporation’s shares. Competitively, Surface Oncology Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cyanotech Corporation 1.57% 1.57% 4.19% 0.31% -27.42% 6.95% Surface Oncology Inc. -11.54% -0.72% -25.27% -49.7% -69.08% -2.36%

For the past year Cyanotech Corporation has 6.95% stronger performance while Surface Oncology Inc. has -2.36% weaker performance.

Summary

Surface Oncology Inc. beats Cyanotech Corporation on 6 of the 7 factors.

Cyanotech Corporation engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of natural products derived from microalgae for the health and human nutrition market worldwide. The companyÂ’s products include Hawaiian Spirulina Pacifica, a nutrient-rich dietary supplement that is used for extra energy, a strengthened immune system, cardiovascular benefits, and as a source of antioxidant carotenoids; and Hawaiian BioAstin natural astaxanthin, a dietary antioxidant, which is used as a human nutraceutical and functional food ingredient to support and maintain the bodyÂ’s natural inflammatory response, enhance skin, and support eye and joint health. Cyanotech Corporation sells its products in bulk quantities to manufacturers, formulators, and distributors in the health foods and nutritional supplements markets; and as packaged consumer products to distributors, retailers, and direct consumers. The company also sells its products online at nutrex-hawaii.com. Cyanotech Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii.

Surface Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company's lead product candidate is the SRF231 that is in Phase I clinical trial targeting protein called cluster of differentiation (CD) 47. It is also developing SRF373 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; and SRF388, an antibody targeting interleukin 27. The company has a collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for Biomedical Research, Inc. for the development of cancer therapies. Surface Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.