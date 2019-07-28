Reviewing Cyanotech Corporation (CYAN)’s and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR)’s results

Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ:CYAN) and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyanotech Corporation 3 0.49 N/A -0.55 0.00 ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 13 0.00 N/A -1.24 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyanotech Corporation 0.00% -19% -10.8% ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0.00% -53.9% -43.8%

Volatility and Risk

Cyanotech Corporation has a beta of 0.82 and its 18.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s 50.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.5 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Cyanotech Corporation is 1.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.5. The Current Ratio of rival ProQR Therapeutics N.V. is 10.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 10.1. ProQR Therapeutics N.V. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Cyanotech Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Cyanotech Corporation and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyanotech Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s average price target is $20, while its potential upside is 136.13%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 28.1% of Cyanotech Corporation shares and 81% of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. shares. Insiders owned 2.8% of Cyanotech Corporation shares. Comparatively, ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has 20% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cyanotech Corporation 1.57% 1.57% 4.19% 0.31% -27.42% 6.95% ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0.36% -14.69% -25.37% -41.88% 148.93% -29.72%

For the past year Cyanotech Corporation had bullish trend while ProQR Therapeutics N.V. had bearish trend.

Summary

Cyanotech Corporation beats on 5 of the 8 factors ProQR Therapeutics N.V.

Cyanotech Corporation engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of natural products derived from microalgae for the health and human nutrition market worldwide. The companyÂ’s products include Hawaiian Spirulina Pacifica, a nutrient-rich dietary supplement that is used for extra energy, a strengthened immune system, cardiovascular benefits, and as a source of antioxidant carotenoids; and Hawaiian BioAstin natural astaxanthin, a dietary antioxidant, which is used as a human nutraceutical and functional food ingredient to support and maintain the bodyÂ’s natural inflammatory response, enhance skin, and support eye and joint health. Cyanotech Corporation sells its products in bulk quantities to manufacturers, formulators, and distributors in the health foods and nutritional supplements markets; and as packaged consumer products to distributors, retailers, and direct consumers. The company also sells its products online at nutrex-hawaii.com. Cyanotech Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidate includes QR-010, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; and QR-313, a single-stranded oligonucleotide used for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.