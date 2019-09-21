Reviewing Cyanotech Corporation (CYAN)’s and Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL)’s results

Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ:CYAN) and Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyanotech Corporation 3 0.45 N/A -0.62 0.00 Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -0.76 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Cyanotech Corporation and Prevail Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Cyanotech Corporation and Prevail Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyanotech Corporation 0.00% -22.5% -12.2% Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Cyanotech Corporation is 1.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.3. The Current Ratio of rival Prevail Therapeutics Inc. is 18.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 18.2. Prevail Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Cyanotech Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Cyanotech Corporation and Prevail Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyanotech Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Meanwhile, Prevail Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $20, while its potential upside is 47.49%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Cyanotech Corporation and Prevail Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 27.6% and 58.9%. 2.7% are Cyanotech Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 6.9% are Prevail Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cyanotech Corporation 0% -19.81% -23.94% -16.33% -37.95% -16.89% Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 1.47% 4.18% 0% 0% 0% -13.9%

For the past year Cyanotech Corporation was more bearish than Prevail Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Prevail Therapeutics Inc. beats Cyanotech Corporation.

Cyanotech Corporation engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of natural products derived from microalgae for the health and human nutrition market worldwide. The companyÂ’s products include Hawaiian Spirulina Pacifica, a nutrient-rich dietary supplement that is used for extra energy, a strengthened immune system, cardiovascular benefits, and as a source of antioxidant carotenoids; and Hawaiian BioAstin natural astaxanthin, a dietary antioxidant, which is used as a human nutraceutical and functional food ingredient to support and maintain the bodyÂ’s natural inflammatory response, enhance skin, and support eye and joint health. Cyanotech Corporation sells its products in bulk quantities to manufacturers, formulators, and distributors in the health foods and nutritional supplements markets; and as packaged consumer products to distributors, retailers, and direct consumers. The company also sells its products online at nutrex-hawaii.com. Cyanotech Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii.