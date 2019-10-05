Reviewing Cyanotech Corporation (CYAN)’s and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ:CYAN) and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyanotech Corporation 2 0.00 4.15M -0.62 0.00 Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 43.75M -0.99 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Cyanotech Corporation and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Cyanotech Corporation and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyanotech Corporation 169,035,884.49% -22.5% -12.2% Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3,097,564,429.34% -83.8% -74%

Volatility & Risk

Cyanotech Corporation’s current beta is 0.8 and it happens to be 20.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 181.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.81 beta.

Liquidity

Cyanotech Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.5 and 0.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 9.4 and 9.4 respectively. Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Cyanotech Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Cyanotech Corporation and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyanotech Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $5, which is potential 244.83% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 27.6% of Cyanotech Corporation shares and 71.5% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. About 2.7% of Cyanotech Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.6% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cyanotech Corporation 0% -19.81% -23.94% -16.33% -37.95% -16.89% Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13.12% -74.36% -73.49% -65.41% -84.72% -61.67%

For the past year Cyanotech Corporation has stronger performance than Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Cyanotech Corporation engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of natural products derived from microalgae for the health and human nutrition market worldwide. The companyÂ’s products include Hawaiian Spirulina Pacifica, a nutrient-rich dietary supplement that is used for extra energy, a strengthened immune system, cardiovascular benefits, and as a source of antioxidant carotenoids; and Hawaiian BioAstin natural astaxanthin, a dietary antioxidant, which is used as a human nutraceutical and functional food ingredient to support and maintain the bodyÂ’s natural inflammatory response, enhance skin, and support eye and joint health. Cyanotech Corporation sells its products in bulk quantities to manufacturers, formulators, and distributors in the health foods and nutritional supplements markets; and as packaged consumer products to distributors, retailers, and direct consumers. The company also sells its products online at nutrex-hawaii.com. Cyanotech Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing ganaxolone, a small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat adults with refractory focal onset epileptic seizures; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of genetic orphan disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial to treat Fragile X Syndrome, an orphan indication. The company is also developing ganaxolone IV formulation to treat status epilepticus. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with NovaMedica, LLC; and license agreement with Purdue Neuroscience Company. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania.