Reviewing Cyanotech Corporation (CYAN)’s and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC)’s results

Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ:CYAN) and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyanotech Corporation 3 0.48 N/A -0.62 0.00 La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 8 15.46 N/A -6.84 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Cyanotech Corporation and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyanotech Corporation 0.00% -22.5% -12.2% La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0.00% -337.5% -80.1%

Risk & Volatility

Cyanotech Corporation’s 0.8 beta indicates that its volatility is 20.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company has a 2.2 beta and it is 120.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

1.5 and 0.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cyanotech Corporation. Its rival La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s Current and Quick Ratios are 8.7 and 8.5 respectively. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Cyanotech Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Cyanotech Corporation and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyanotech Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s consensus price target is $20, while its potential upside is 95.89%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 27.6% of Cyanotech Corporation shares and 88.8% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company shares. About 2.7% of Cyanotech Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company has 5.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cyanotech Corporation 0% -19.81% -23.94% -16.33% -37.95% -16.89% La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company -2.34% -12.92% 4.5% 47.7% -73.73% -11.35%

For the past year Cyanotech Corporation’s stock price has bigger decline than La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company.

Summary

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company beats Cyanotech Corporation on 5 of the 8 factors.

Cyanotech Corporation engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of natural products derived from microalgae for the health and human nutrition market worldwide. The companyÂ’s products include Hawaiian Spirulina Pacifica, a nutrient-rich dietary supplement that is used for extra energy, a strengthened immune system, cardiovascular benefits, and as a source of antioxidant carotenoids; and Hawaiian BioAstin natural astaxanthin, a dietary antioxidant, which is used as a human nutraceutical and functional food ingredient to support and maintain the bodyÂ’s natural inflammatory response, enhance skin, and support eye and joint health. Cyanotech Corporation sells its products in bulk quantities to manufacturers, formulators, and distributors in the health foods and nutritional supplements markets; and as packaged consumer products to distributors, retailers, and direct consumers. The company also sells its products online at nutrex-hawaii.com. Cyanotech Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. It engages in developing LJPC-501, a formulation of angiotensin II for the potential treatment of catecholamine-resistant hypotension; and LJPC-401, a formulation of synthetic human hepcidin for the treatment of conditions characterized by iron overload, such as hereditary hemochromatosis, beta thalassemia, sickle cell disease, and myelodysplastic syndrome. The company is also developing LJPC-30S, which is the gentamicin derivative program for the potential treatment of serious bacterial infections and rare genetic disorders, such as cystic fibrosis and Duchenne muscular dystrophy. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.