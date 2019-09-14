Reviewing Cyanotech Corporation (CYAN)’s and Its Peers results

As Biotechnology company, Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ:CYAN) is competing with its competitors based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Cyanotech Corporation has 27.6% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 53.20% institutional ownership for its rivals. 2.7% of Cyanotech Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.45% of all Biotechnology companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Cyanotech Corporation and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyanotech Corporation 0.00% -22.50% -12.20% Industry Average 812.10% 105.95% 28.39%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Cyanotech Corporation and its competitors’ top-line revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Cyanotech Corporation N/A 3 0.00 Industry Average 33.76M 4.16M 35.97

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Cyanotech Corporation and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyanotech Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.50 1.95 2.82

The rivals have a potential upside of 150.65%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Cyanotech Corporation and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cyanotech Corporation 0% -19.81% -23.94% -16.33% -37.95% -16.89% Industry Average 5.82% 9.20% 28.08% 41.63% 73.35% 54.83%

For the past year Cyanotech Corporation had bearish trend while Cyanotech Corporation’s rivals had bullish trend.

Liquidity

Cyanotech Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.5 and a Quick Ratio of 0.3. Competitively, Cyanotech Corporation’s competitors Current Ratio is 7.07 and has 6.86 Quick Ratio. Cyanotech Corporation’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cyanotech Corporation.

Risk and Volatility

Cyanotech Corporation has a beta of 0.8 and its 20.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Cyanotech Corporation’s competitors have beta of 1.77 which is 76.75% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Cyanotech Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Cyanotech Corporation’s peers show that they’re better in 4 of the 4 indicators compared to the company itself.

Cyanotech Corporation engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of natural products derived from microalgae for the health and human nutrition market worldwide. The companyÂ’s products include Hawaiian Spirulina Pacifica, a nutrient-rich dietary supplement that is used for extra energy, a strengthened immune system, cardiovascular benefits, and as a source of antioxidant carotenoids; and Hawaiian BioAstin natural astaxanthin, a dietary antioxidant, which is used as a human nutraceutical and functional food ingredient to support and maintain the bodyÂ’s natural inflammatory response, enhance skin, and support eye and joint health. Cyanotech Corporation sells its products in bulk quantities to manufacturers, formulators, and distributors in the health foods and nutritional supplements markets; and as packaged consumer products to distributors, retailers, and direct consumers. The company also sells its products online at nutrex-hawaii.com. Cyanotech Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii.