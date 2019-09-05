Reviewing Cyanotech Corporation (CYAN)’s and Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO)’s results

We are comparing Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ:CYAN) and Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyanotech Corporation 3 0.51 N/A -0.62 0.00 Global Cord Blood Corporation 6 0.00 N/A 0.27 21.25

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Cyanotech Corporation and Global Cord Blood Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Cyanotech Corporation and Global Cord Blood Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyanotech Corporation 0.00% -22.5% -12.2% Global Cord Blood Corporation 0.00% 0% 4.6%

Risk & Volatility

Cyanotech Corporation is 20.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 0.8. From a competition point of view, Global Cord Blood Corporation has a 0.17 beta which is 83.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Cyanotech Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 0.3. On the competitive side is, Global Cord Blood Corporation which has a 8.6 Current Ratio and a 8.6 Quick Ratio. Global Cord Blood Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Cyanotech Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 27.6% of Cyanotech Corporation shares and 18.2% of Global Cord Blood Corporation shares. Cyanotech Corporation’s share held by insiders are 2.7%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 49.6% of Global Cord Blood Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cyanotech Corporation 0% -19.81% -23.94% -16.33% -37.95% -16.89% Global Cord Blood Corporation 0.35% 1.4% -13.6% -7.37% -26.46% -10.39%

For the past year Cyanotech Corporation was more bearish than Global Cord Blood Corporation.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Global Cord Blood Corporation beats Cyanotech Corporation.

Cyanotech Corporation engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of natural products derived from microalgae for the health and human nutrition market worldwide. The companyÂ’s products include Hawaiian Spirulina Pacifica, a nutrient-rich dietary supplement that is used for extra energy, a strengthened immune system, cardiovascular benefits, and as a source of antioxidant carotenoids; and Hawaiian BioAstin natural astaxanthin, a dietary antioxidant, which is used as a human nutraceutical and functional food ingredient to support and maintain the bodyÂ’s natural inflammatory response, enhance skin, and support eye and joint health. Cyanotech Corporation sells its products in bulk quantities to manufacturers, formulators, and distributors in the health foods and nutritional supplements markets; and as packaged consumer products to distributors, retailers, and direct consumers. The company also sells its products online at nutrex-hawaii.com. Cyanotech Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii.

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services. As of March 31, 2018, it had three operating cord blood banks in the Beijing municipality, the Guangdong province, and the Zhejiang province. The company was formerly known as China Cord Blood Corporation and changed its name to Global Cord Blood Corporation in March 2018. Global Cord Blood Corporation is based in Central, Hong Kong. Global Cord Blood Corporation is a subsidiary of Nanjing Ying Peng Hui Kang Medical Industry Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership).