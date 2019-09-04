Reviewing Cyanotech Corporation (CYAN)’s and Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM)’s results

Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ:CYAN) and Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyanotech Corporation 3 0.50 N/A -0.62 0.00 Evofem Biosciences Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -3.08 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Cyanotech Corporation and Evofem Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Cyanotech Corporation and Evofem Biosciences Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyanotech Corporation 0.00% -22.5% -12.2% Evofem Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 524.3% -617.1%

Risk & Volatility

Cyanotech Corporation has a beta of 0.8 and its 20.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Evofem Biosciences Inc. on the other hand, has 0.61 beta which makes it 39.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 27.6% of Cyanotech Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 55.8% of Evofem Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 2.7% of Cyanotech Corporation’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 31.5% of Evofem Biosciences Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cyanotech Corporation 0% -19.81% -23.94% -16.33% -37.95% -16.89% Evofem Biosciences Inc. -2.99% -13.98% 23.98% 47.27% 117.94% 15.99%

For the past year Cyanotech Corporation had bearish trend while Evofem Biosciences Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Cyanotech Corporation beats Evofem Biosciences Inc.

Cyanotech Corporation engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of natural products derived from microalgae for the health and human nutrition market worldwide. The companyÂ’s products include Hawaiian Spirulina Pacifica, a nutrient-rich dietary supplement that is used for extra energy, a strengthened immune system, cardiovascular benefits, and as a source of antioxidant carotenoids; and Hawaiian BioAstin natural astaxanthin, a dietary antioxidant, which is used as a human nutraceutical and functional food ingredient to support and maintain the bodyÂ’s natural inflammatory response, enhance skin, and support eye and joint health. Cyanotech Corporation sells its products in bulk quantities to manufacturers, formulators, and distributors in the health foods and nutritional supplements markets; and as packaged consumer products to distributors, retailers, and direct consumers. The company also sells its products online at nutrex-hawaii.com. Cyanotech Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora that is in Phase 3 trial for contraception; and in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women. The company is also developing vaginal gel product candidate for the treatment of recurrent bacterial vaginosis. Evofem Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.