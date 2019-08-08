Reviewing Cyanotech Corporation (CYAN)’s and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX)’s results

Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ:CYAN) and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyanotech Corporation 3 0.47 N/A -0.62 0.00 Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 24 198.24 N/A -1.27 0.00

In table 1 we can see Cyanotech Corporation and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Cyanotech Corporation and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyanotech Corporation 0.00% -22.5% -12.2% Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -27% -20.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Cyanotech Corporation is 1.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.3. The Current Ratio of rival Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 18 and its Quick Ratio is has 18. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Cyanotech Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Cyanotech Corporation and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyanotech Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $40 average target price and a 120.63% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Cyanotech Corporation and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 27.6% and 97.6% respectively. Insiders held 2.7% of Cyanotech Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 5.65% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cyanotech Corporation 0% -19.81% -23.94% -16.33% -37.95% -16.89% Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. -16.58% -18.91% -21.15% -18.03% -20.72% -32.38%

For the past year Cyanotech Corporation has stronger performance than Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Cyanotech Corporation engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of natural products derived from microalgae for the health and human nutrition market worldwide. The companyÂ’s products include Hawaiian Spirulina Pacifica, a nutrient-rich dietary supplement that is used for extra energy, a strengthened immune system, cardiovascular benefits, and as a source of antioxidant carotenoids; and Hawaiian BioAstin natural astaxanthin, a dietary antioxidant, which is used as a human nutraceutical and functional food ingredient to support and maintain the bodyÂ’s natural inflammatory response, enhance skin, and support eye and joint health. Cyanotech Corporation sells its products in bulk quantities to manufacturers, formulators, and distributors in the health foods and nutritional supplements markets; and as packaged consumer products to distributors, retailers, and direct consumers. The company also sells its products online at nutrex-hawaii.com. Cyanotech Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly. The company is also developing CRN02481, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin type 5 receptor agonist used for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism; and CRN01941, an oral, selective nonpeptide sst2 biased agonist designed for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.