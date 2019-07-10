Reviewing Cyanotech Corporation (CYAN)’s and ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRV)’s results

This is a contrast between Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ:CYAN) and ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRV) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyanotech Corporation 3 0.55 N/A -0.55 0.00 ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -1.38 0.00

In table 1 we can see Cyanotech Corporation and ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Cyanotech Corporation and ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyanotech Corporation 0.00% -19% -10.8% ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -179.3%

Volatility & Risk

Cyanotech Corporation is 18.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.82 beta. In other hand, ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 1.21 which is 21.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Cyanotech Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.8 while its Quick Ratio is 0.5. On the competitive side is, ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 1 Current Ratio and a 1 Quick Ratio. Cyanotech Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Cyanotech Corporation and ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 28.1% and 2.2% respectively. Cyanotech Corporation’s share held by insiders are 2.8%. Insiders Competitively, held 9.6% of ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cyanotech Corporation 1.57% 1.57% 4.19% 0.31% -27.42% 6.95% ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.34% -49.76% -50% -77.66% -94.17% -55.64%

For the past year Cyanotech Corporation has 6.95% stronger performance while ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -55.64% weaker performance.

Summary

Cyanotech Corporation beats ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Cyanotech Corporation engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of natural products derived from microalgae for the health and human nutrition market worldwide. The companyÂ’s products include Hawaiian Spirulina Pacifica, a nutrient-rich dietary supplement that is used for extra energy, a strengthened immune system, cardiovascular benefits, and as a source of antioxidant carotenoids; and Hawaiian BioAstin natural astaxanthin, a dietary antioxidant, which is used as a human nutraceutical and functional food ingredient to support and maintain the bodyÂ’s natural inflammatory response, enhance skin, and support eye and joint health. Cyanotech Corporation sells its products in bulk quantities to manufacturers, formulators, and distributors in the health foods and nutritional supplements markets; and as packaged consumer products to distributors, retailers, and direct consumers. The company also sells its products online at nutrex-hawaii.com. Cyanotech Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii.

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of antiviral drugs with a primary emphasis on the treatment of Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infections. The company is developing CMX157 and CRV431 to treat HBV infection; and FV-100, an orally available, small molecule compound for the prevention of post-herpetic neuralgia, and treatment of herpes zoster infection and acute zoster-associated pain. ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey.