Reviewing Cyanotech Corporation (CYAN)’s and CohBar Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ:CYAN) and CohBar Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyanotech Corporation 3 0.45 N/A -0.62 0.00 CohBar Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.36 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Cyanotech Corporation and CohBar Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyanotech Corporation 0.00% -22.5% -12.2% CohBar Inc. 0.00% -76% -62.3%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.8 beta indicates that Cyanotech Corporation is 20.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. CohBar Inc.’s 14.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.14 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Cyanotech Corporation is 0.3 while its Current Ratio is 1.5. Meanwhile, CohBar Inc. has a Current Ratio of 15.5 while its Quick Ratio is 15.5. CohBar Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Cyanotech Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Cyanotech Corporation and CohBar Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 27.6% and 9.5%. About 2.7% of Cyanotech Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 32.85% of CohBar Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cyanotech Corporation 0% -19.81% -23.94% -16.33% -37.95% -16.89% CohBar Inc. 13.79% -5.71% -40.43% -48.6% -70.27% -46.95%

For the past year Cyanotech Corporation’s stock price has smaller decline than CohBar Inc.

Summary

Cyanotech Corporation beats on 5 of the 7 factors CohBar Inc.

Cyanotech Corporation engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of natural products derived from microalgae for the health and human nutrition market worldwide. The companyÂ’s products include Hawaiian Spirulina Pacifica, a nutrient-rich dietary supplement that is used for extra energy, a strengthened immune system, cardiovascular benefits, and as a source of antioxidant carotenoids; and Hawaiian BioAstin natural astaxanthin, a dietary antioxidant, which is used as a human nutraceutical and functional food ingredient to support and maintain the bodyÂ’s natural inflammatory response, enhance skin, and support eye and joint health. Cyanotech Corporation sells its products in bulk quantities to manufacturers, formulators, and distributors in the health foods and nutritional supplements markets; and as packaged consumer products to distributors, retailers, and direct consumers. The company also sells its products online at nutrex-hawaii.com. Cyanotech Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii.

CohBar, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) to treat various diseases associated with aging and metabolic dysfunction. Its lead MBT drug candidates include CB4209 and CB4211, which are in IND-enabling studies for the treatment of fatty liver disease, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, obesity, and type 2 diabetes mellitus. The company is also developing Humanin, a mitochondrial-derived peptide to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease, atherosclerosis, myocardial and cerebral ischemia, and type 2 diabetes mellitus; SHLP-6 for the treatment of cancer; and SHLP-2 to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease and type 2 diabetes mellitus. CohBar, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.