Reviewing Cyanotech Corporation (CYAN)’s and Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ:CYAN) and Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyanotech Corporation 3 0.57 N/A -0.55 0.00 Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 2 15.09 N/A -0.32 0.00

Demonstrates Cyanotech Corporation and Cleveland BioLabs Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyanotech Corporation 0.00% -19% -10.8% Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 0.00% 0% -56.3%

Volatility & Risk

Cyanotech Corporation is 18.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.82. Cleveland BioLabs Inc.’s 0.72 beta is the reason why it is 28.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Cyanotech Corporation are 1.8 and 0.5 respectively. Its competitor Cleveland BioLabs Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.9 and its Quick Ratio is 4.9. Cleveland BioLabs Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Cyanotech Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Cyanotech Corporation and Cleveland BioLabs Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 28.1% and 5.4%. Cyanotech Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 2.8%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 58.14% of Cleveland BioLabs Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cyanotech Corporation 1.57% 1.57% 4.19% 0.31% -27.42% 6.95% Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 8.49% 5.62% 9.03% -5.06% -39.86% 67.33%

For the past year Cyanotech Corporation has weaker performance than Cleveland BioLabs Inc.

Summary

Cleveland BioLabs Inc. beats Cyanotech Corporation on 5 of the 7 factors.

Cyanotech Corporation engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of natural products derived from microalgae for the health and human nutrition market worldwide. The companyÂ’s products include Hawaiian Spirulina Pacifica, a nutrient-rich dietary supplement that is used for extra energy, a strengthened immune system, cardiovascular benefits, and as a source of antioxidant carotenoids; and Hawaiian BioAstin natural astaxanthin, a dietary antioxidant, which is used as a human nutraceutical and functional food ingredient to support and maintain the bodyÂ’s natural inflammatory response, enhance skin, and support eye and joint health. Cyanotech Corporation sells its products in bulk quantities to manufacturers, formulators, and distributors in the health foods and nutritional supplements markets; and as packaged consumer products to distributors, retailers, and direct consumers. The company also sells its products online at nutrex-hawaii.com. Cyanotech Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii.

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel approaches to activate the immune system and address various medical needs in the United States and the Russian Federation. The companyÂ’s advanced product candidate is entolimod, a Toll-like receptor 5 (TLR5) agonist that is used to prevent death from acute radiation syndrome, and as an oncology drug. It is also developing CBLB612, a pharmacologically optimized synthetic molecule that structurally mimics naturally occurring lipopeptides of Mycoplasma, and activates NF-kB pro-survival and immunoregulatory signaling pathways; and Mobilan, a recombinant non-replicating adenovirus that directs expression of TLR5 and its agonistic ligand. In addition, the company develops CBL0137, a small molecule with a multi-targeted mechanism of action used for the treatment of various types of cancer. Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. has strategic partnerships with The Cleveland Clinic and Roswell Park Cancer Institute. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.