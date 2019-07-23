Reviewing Cyanotech Corporation (CYAN)’s and Champions Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CSBR)’s results

Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ:CYAN) and Champions Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CSBR) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyanotech Corporation 3 0.52 N/A -0.55 0.00 Champions Oncology Inc. 9 3.21 N/A -0.03 0.00

Table 1 highlights Cyanotech Corporation and Champions Oncology Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyanotech Corporation 0.00% -19% -10.8% Champions Oncology Inc. 0.00% -20.5% -2.7%

Volatility and Risk

Cyanotech Corporation has a beta of 0.82 and its 18.00% less volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Champions Oncology Inc. has a 1.46 beta which is 46.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Cyanotech Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.8 and 0.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Champions Oncology Inc. are 1 and 1 respectively. Cyanotech Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Champions Oncology Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Cyanotech Corporation and Champions Oncology Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 28.1% and 55% respectively. About 2.8% of Cyanotech Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.8% are Champions Oncology Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cyanotech Corporation 1.57% 1.57% 4.19% 0.31% -27.42% 6.95% Champions Oncology Inc. -6.08% 1.67% -11.18% -38.41% 100% 8.83%

For the past year Cyanotech Corporation was less bullish than Champions Oncology Inc.

Summary

Champions Oncology Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Cyanotech Corporation.

Cyanotech Corporation engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of natural products derived from microalgae for the health and human nutrition market worldwide. The companyÂ’s products include Hawaiian Spirulina Pacifica, a nutrient-rich dietary supplement that is used for extra energy, a strengthened immune system, cardiovascular benefits, and as a source of antioxidant carotenoids; and Hawaiian BioAstin natural astaxanthin, a dietary antioxidant, which is used as a human nutraceutical and functional food ingredient to support and maintain the bodyÂ’s natural inflammatory response, enhance skin, and support eye and joint health. Cyanotech Corporation sells its products in bulk quantities to manufacturers, formulators, and distributors in the health foods and nutritional supplements markets; and as packaged consumer products to distributors, retailers, and direct consumers. The company also sells its products online at nutrex-hawaii.com. Cyanotech Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii.

Champions Oncology, Inc. develops and sells technology solutions and products to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs in the United States. Its Tumorgraft Technology Platform is an approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune-deficient mice. The company, through its Tumorgraft Technology Platform, provides Personalized Oncology Solutions (POS) that assist physicians in developing personalized treatment options for cancer patients through tumor specific data obtained from drug panels and related personalized oncology services. The company also offers POS products, including personalized tumor boards that are designed to provide access to oncologists with expertise in particular tumor types; and provides access to gene sequencing that analyzes the genetic makeup of patientÂ’s tumor for the purpose of identifying potentially useful drugs. In addition, it offers Translational Oncology Solutions (TOS), including a preclinical Tumorgraft platform to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies that use vivo studies, which rely on implanting multiple tumors from TumorBank in mice and testing the therapy of interest on tumors. The company markets its products through Internet, word of mouth, and a network of sales force to patients and physicians. Champions Oncology, Inc. has collaboration agreements with The Addario Lung Cancer Medical Institute and AstraZeneca to develop cohorts of PDX models. The company was formerly known as Champions Biotechnology, Inc. and changed its name to Champions Oncology, Inc. in April 2011 to reflect its new focus on developing technologies to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs. Champions Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey.