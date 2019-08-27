Reviewing Cyanotech Corporation (CYAN)’s and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ:CYAN) and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyanotech Corporation 3 0.47 N/A -0.62 0.00 Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.59 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Cyanotech Corporation and Caladrius Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyanotech Corporation 0.00% -22.5% -12.2% Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -39.6% -33.5%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.8 beta indicates that Cyanotech Corporation is 20.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s 45.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.45 beta.

Liquidity

1.5 and 0.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cyanotech Corporation. Its rival Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.8 and 7.8 respectively. Caladrius Biosciences Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Cyanotech Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Cyanotech Corporation and Caladrius Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyanotech Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s potential upside is 428.02% and its consensus target price is $12.25.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Cyanotech Corporation and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 27.6% and 17.9%. Cyanotech Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 2.7%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cyanotech Corporation 0% -19.81% -23.94% -16.33% -37.95% -16.89% Caladrius Biosciences Inc. -4.41% 19.49% -0.35% -41.86% -44.16% -20.79%

For the past year Cyanotech Corporation’s stock price has smaller decline than Caladrius Biosciences Inc.

Summary

Cyanotech Corporation beats on 5 of the 8 factors Caladrius Biosciences Inc.

Cyanotech Corporation engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of natural products derived from microalgae for the health and human nutrition market worldwide. The companyÂ’s products include Hawaiian Spirulina Pacifica, a nutrient-rich dietary supplement that is used for extra energy, a strengthened immune system, cardiovascular benefits, and as a source of antioxidant carotenoids; and Hawaiian BioAstin natural astaxanthin, a dietary antioxidant, which is used as a human nutraceutical and functional food ingredient to support and maintain the bodyÂ’s natural inflammatory response, enhance skin, and support eye and joint health. Cyanotech Corporation sells its products in bulk quantities to manufacturers, formulators, and distributors in the health foods and nutritional supplements markets; and as packaged consumer products to distributors, retailers, and direct consumers. The company also sells its products online at nutrex-hawaii.com. Cyanotech Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii.