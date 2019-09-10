Reviewing Cyanotech Corporation (CYAN)’s and Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM)’s results

Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ:CYAN) and Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyanotech Corporation 3 0.47 N/A -0.62 0.00 Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 22.61 N/A -2.33 0.00

Demonstrates Cyanotech Corporation and Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Cyanotech Corporation and Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyanotech Corporation 0.00% -22.5% -12.2% Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -123% -74.4%

Volatility & Risk

Cyanotech Corporation’s 0.8 beta indicates that its volatility is 20.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 43.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.43 beta.

Liquidity

Cyanotech Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 0.3. On the competitive side is, Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 4.7 Current Ratio and a 4.7 Quick Ratio. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Cyanotech Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Cyanotech Corporation and Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 27.6% and 53.6%. Insiders owned 2.7% of Cyanotech Corporation shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.1% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cyanotech Corporation 0% -19.81% -23.94% -16.33% -37.95% -16.89% Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.49% -11.11% -52.48% -53.55% -76.28% -50.68%

For the past year Cyanotech Corporation’s stock price has smaller decline than Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Cyanotech Corporation beats Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Cyanotech Corporation engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of natural products derived from microalgae for the health and human nutrition market worldwide. The companyÂ’s products include Hawaiian Spirulina Pacifica, a nutrient-rich dietary supplement that is used for extra energy, a strengthened immune system, cardiovascular benefits, and as a source of antioxidant carotenoids; and Hawaiian BioAstin natural astaxanthin, a dietary antioxidant, which is used as a human nutraceutical and functional food ingredient to support and maintain the bodyÂ’s natural inflammatory response, enhance skin, and support eye and joint health. Cyanotech Corporation sells its products in bulk quantities to manufacturers, formulators, and distributors in the health foods and nutritional supplements markets; and as packaged consumer products to distributors, retailers, and direct consumers. The company also sells its products online at nutrex-hawaii.com. Cyanotech Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers, solid tumors, and orphan inherited blood disorders in the United States and internationally. Its clinical product candidate is BPX-501, an adjunct T-cell therapy in multiple Phase I/II clinical trials, administered after allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. The companyÂ’s preclinical product candidates include BPX-601, a GoCAR-T product candidate for treating solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen; and BPX-701, a T cell receptors (TCR) product candidate for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the preferentially-expressed antigen in melanoma. It has a collaboration agreement with Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc to evaluate, develop, and commercialize T-cell therapies; Ospedale Pediatrico Bambino GesÃº for the design and development of various T cell immunotherapies; and Academisch Ziekenhuis Leiden for research to discover and validate high-affinity TCR product candidates targeting various cancer-associated antigens. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.