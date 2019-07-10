Reviewing Cyanotech Corporation (CYAN)’s and Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)’s results

Both Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ:CYAN) and Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyanotech Corporation 3 0.55 N/A -0.55 0.00 Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 12 28.22 N/A -2.15 0.00

In table 1 we can see Cyanotech Corporation and Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyanotech Corporation 0.00% -19% -10.8% Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -94.9% -52.1%

Risk and Volatility

Cyanotech Corporation has a 0.82 beta, while its volatility is 18.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s 79.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.79 beta.

Liquidity

Cyanotech Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.8 and 0.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Amicus Therapeutics Inc. are 7.3 and 7.2 respectively. Amicus Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Cyanotech Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Cyanotech Corporation and Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyanotech Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $20 consensus price target and a 65.98% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Cyanotech Corporation and Amicus Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 28.1% and 0%. 2.8% are Cyanotech Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.9% of Amicus Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cyanotech Corporation 1.57% 1.57% 4.19% 0.31% -27.42% 6.95% Amicus Therapeutics Inc. -4.35% -7.39% 12.06% 18.41% -11.94% 30.9%

For the past year Cyanotech Corporation has weaker performance than Amicus Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Amicus Therapeutics Inc. beats Cyanotech Corporation.

Cyanotech Corporation engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of natural products derived from microalgae for the health and human nutrition market worldwide. The companyÂ’s products include Hawaiian Spirulina Pacifica, a nutrient-rich dietary supplement that is used for extra energy, a strengthened immune system, cardiovascular benefits, and as a source of antioxidant carotenoids; and Hawaiian BioAstin natural astaxanthin, a dietary antioxidant, which is used as a human nutraceutical and functional food ingredient to support and maintain the bodyÂ’s natural inflammatory response, enhance skin, and support eye and joint health. Cyanotech Corporation sells its products in bulk quantities to manufacturers, formulators, and distributors in the health foods and nutritional supplements markets; and as packaged consumer products to distributors, retailers, and direct consumers. The company also sells its products online at nutrex-hawaii.com. Cyanotech Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. Its principal product is the migalastat HCl, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease, which has completed two global Phase III registration studies. The company is also developing SD-101, which is in Phase III clinical study for the treatment of the genetic connective tissue disorder epidermolysis bullosa; and AT3375 to treat Parkinson's disease. It is conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 to investigate pompe treatment paradigm in pompe patients. The company has strategic alliance with GlaxoSmithKline plc to develop and commercialize migalastat as a monotherapy and in combination with ERT for Fabry disease. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey.