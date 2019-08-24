Reviewing Cyanotech Corporation (CYAN)’s and Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)’s results

Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ:CYAN) and Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyanotech Corporation 3 0.48 N/A -0.62 0.00 Allakos Inc. 44 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Cyanotech Corporation and Allakos Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Cyanotech Corporation and Allakos Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyanotech Corporation 0.00% -22.5% -12.2% Allakos Inc. 0.00% -46.6% -33.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Cyanotech Corporation are 1.5 and 0.3 respectively. Its competitor Allakos Inc.’s Current Ratio is 20.5 and its Quick Ratio is 20.5. Allakos Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Cyanotech Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 27.6% of Cyanotech Corporation shares and 97.4% of Allakos Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 2.7% of Cyanotech Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cyanotech Corporation 0% -19.81% -23.94% -16.33% -37.95% -16.89% Allakos Inc. 4.23% -20.78% -7.77% -10.87% -13.08% -33.48%

For the past year Cyanotech Corporation’s stock price has smaller decline than Allakos Inc.

Summary

Cyanotech Corporation beats on 5 of the 7 factors Allakos Inc.

Cyanotech Corporation engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of natural products derived from microalgae for the health and human nutrition market worldwide. The companyÂ’s products include Hawaiian Spirulina Pacifica, a nutrient-rich dietary supplement that is used for extra energy, a strengthened immune system, cardiovascular benefits, and as a source of antioxidant carotenoids; and Hawaiian BioAstin natural astaxanthin, a dietary antioxidant, which is used as a human nutraceutical and functional food ingredient to support and maintain the bodyÂ’s natural inflammatory response, enhance skin, and support eye and joint health. Cyanotech Corporation sells its products in bulk quantities to manufacturers, formulators, and distributors in the health foods and nutritional supplements markets; and as packaged consumer products to distributors, retailers, and direct consumers. The company also sells its products online at nutrex-hawaii.com. Cyanotech Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii.

Allakos Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic antibodies targeting allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company is developing AK002 for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis. Allakos Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.