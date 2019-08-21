Reviewing Cyanotech Corporation (CYAN)’s and Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS)’s results

Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ:CYAN) and Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyanotech Corporation 3 0.52 N/A -0.62 0.00 Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 3 15.17 N/A -0.92 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Cyanotech Corporation and Aeterna Zentaris Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Cyanotech Corporation and Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyanotech Corporation 0.00% -22.5% -12.2% Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 0.00% -396.9% -56.4%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.8 shows that Cyanotech Corporation is 20.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Aeterna Zentaris Inc. has a 1.22 beta which is 22.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Cyanotech Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 0.3. On the competitive side is, Aeterna Zentaris Inc. which has a 2.4 Current Ratio and a 2.3 Quick Ratio. Aeterna Zentaris Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Cyanotech Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Cyanotech Corporation and Aeterna Zentaris Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 27.6% and 21.4%. About 2.7% of Cyanotech Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% are Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cyanotech Corporation 0% -19.81% -23.94% -16.33% -37.95% -16.89% Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 3.31% -15.82% -30.94% -36.55% 38.89% -14.97%

For the past year Cyanotech Corporation was more bearish than Aeterna Zentaris Inc.

Summary

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. beats Cyanotech Corporation on 4 of the 7 factors.

Cyanotech Corporation engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of natural products derived from microalgae for the health and human nutrition market worldwide. The companyÂ’s products include Hawaiian Spirulina Pacifica, a nutrient-rich dietary supplement that is used for extra energy, a strengthened immune system, cardiovascular benefits, and as a source of antioxidant carotenoids; and Hawaiian BioAstin natural astaxanthin, a dietary antioxidant, which is used as a human nutraceutical and functional food ingredient to support and maintain the bodyÂ’s natural inflammatory response, enhance skin, and support eye and joint health. Cyanotech Corporation sells its products in bulk quantities to manufacturers, formulators, and distributors in the health foods and nutritional supplements markets; and as packaged consumer products to distributors, retailers, and direct consumers. The company also sells its products online at nutrex-hawaii.com. Cyanotech Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing novel treatments in oncology, endocrinology, and women's health. The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes Zoptrex, which completed Phase III clinical study for women with advanced, recurrent, or metastatic endometrial cancer, as well as in various phases for the treatment of ovarian and prostate cancer; and MACRILEN, which completed Phase III trial for use in the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency. It is also developing an LHRH-disorazol Z conjugate, which is in pre-clinical development in oncology. Aeterna Zentaris Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Summerville, South Carolina.