Reviewing CVR Energy Inc. (CVI)’s and Ferrellgas Partners L.P. (NYSE:FGP)’s results

CVR Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVI) and Ferrellgas Partners L.P. (NYSE:FGP), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CVR Energy Inc. 42 0.18 29.32M 3.91 13.56 Ferrellgas Partners L.P. 1 -0.07 69.66M -2.13 0.00

Demonstrates CVR Energy Inc. and Ferrellgas Partners L.P. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CVR Energy Inc. 69,134,638.06% 23.2% 7% Ferrellgas Partners L.P. 8,413,043,478.26% 20.8% -15.2%

Volatility & Risk

CVR Energy Inc. is 32.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.32. In other hand, Ferrellgas Partners L.P. has beta of 2.55 which is 155.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

CVR Energy Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.9 and a Quick Ratio of 1.2. Competitively, Ferrellgas Partners L.P.’s Current Ratio is 1.2 and has 0.9 Quick Ratio. CVR Energy Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ferrellgas Partners L.P.

Analyst Recommendations

CVR Energy Inc. and Ferrellgas Partners L.P. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CVR Energy Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Ferrellgas Partners L.P. 0 0 0 0.00

CVR Energy Inc.’s upside potential is 8.40% at a $48 consensus price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 92.6% of CVR Energy Inc. shares and 4.2% of Ferrellgas Partners L.P. shares. 0.03% are CVR Energy Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 28.5% are Ferrellgas Partners L.P.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CVR Energy Inc. -3.12% 6.14% 18.59% 32.44% 35.97% 53.92% Ferrellgas Partners L.P. 5.99% -15.56% -32.59% -19.75% -72.82% 57.5%

For the past year CVR Energy Inc. has weaker performance than Ferrellgas Partners L.P.

Summary

CVR Energy Inc. beats Ferrellgas Partners L.P. on 8 of the 12 factors.

CVR Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets transportation fuels, such as gasoline, diesel fuel, pet coke, natural gas liquids, slurry, sulfur, gas oil, asphalt, jet fuel, and other products. This segment owns and operates a coking medium-sour crude oil refinery in Coffeyville, Kansas; a crude oil refinery in Wynnewood, Oklahoma; and a crude oil gathering system serving Kansas, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Missouri, Colorado, and Texas. It also owns a proprietary pipeline system that transports crude oil from Caney, Kansas to its refinery; and supplies products through tanker trucks directly to customers located in Coffeyville, Kansas, and Wynnewood, Oklahoma, as well as to customers at throughput terminals on Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. and NuStar Energy, LPÂ’s refined products distribution systems. This segment primarily serves retailers, railroads, farm co-operatives, and other refiners/marketers. The Nitrogen Fertilizer segment operates a nitrogen fertilizer plant in North America that utilizes a pet coke gasification process to produce nitrogen fertilizer products. It markets UAN, an aqueous solution of urea and ammonium nitrate to agricultural customers; and ammonia products to agricultural and industrial customers. CVR Energy, Inc. was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas.

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. distributes and sells propane and related equipment and supplies primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Propane Operations and Related Equipment Sales, and Midstream Operations. The company transports propane to propane distribution locations, tanks on customersÂ’ premises, or to portable propane tanks delivered to retailers. It conducts its portable tank exchange operations under the Blue Rhino brand name through a network of independent and partnership-owned distribution outlets. The companyÂ’s propane is primarily used for space heating, water heating, cooking, outdoor cooking using gas grills, crop drying, irrigation, weed control, and other propane fueled appliances; as an engine fuel for combustion engine vehicles and forklifts; and as a heating or energy source in manufacturing and drying processes. It serves residential, industrial/commercial, portable tank exchange, agricultural, wholesale, and other customers in 50 States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. As of July 31, 2017, it operated 61 service centers and 789 propane distribution locations. The company is also involved in the sale of refined fuels; provision of common carrier services; retail sale of propane appliances and related parts and fittings, as well as other retail propane related services and consumer products; sale of gas grills, grilling tools and accessories, patio heaters, fireplace and garden accessories, mosquito traps, and other outdoor products; and treatment and disposal of salt water generated from crude oil production, as well as in the sale of crude oil. In addition, it operates salt water disposal wells in the Eagle Ford shale region of south Texas; and provides crude oil transportation and logistics services under the Bridger Logistics brand name. Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas.