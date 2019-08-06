Reviewing CVR Energy Inc. (CVI)’s and CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between CVR Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVI) and CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CVR Energy Inc. 45 0.71 N/A 3.91 13.56 CrossAmerica Partners LP 17 0.25 N/A 0.17 101.20

Table 1 demonstrates CVR Energy Inc. and CrossAmerica Partners LP’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. CrossAmerica Partners LP has lower revenue and earnings than CVR Energy Inc. When company has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. CVR Energy Inc. is currently more affordable than CrossAmerica Partners LP, because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents CVR Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVI) and CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CVR Energy Inc. 0.00% 23.2% 7% CrossAmerica Partners LP 0.00% 4.8% 0.6%

Risk and Volatility

CVR Energy Inc. is 32.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.32 beta. Competitively, CrossAmerica Partners LP is 41.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.41 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of CVR Energy Inc. are 1.9 and 1.2. Competitively, CrossAmerica Partners LP has 0.5 and 0.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. CVR Energy Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CrossAmerica Partners LP.

Analyst Recommendations

CVR Energy Inc. and CrossAmerica Partners LP Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CVR Energy Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 CrossAmerica Partners LP 0 0 0 0.00

$48 is CVR Energy Inc.’s average target price while its potential downside is -1.03%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

CVR Energy Inc. and CrossAmerica Partners LP has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 92.6% and 33.7%. CVR Energy Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.03%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.6% of CrossAmerica Partners LP’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CVR Energy Inc. -3.12% 6.14% 18.59% 32.44% 35.97% 53.92% CrossAmerica Partners LP -2.61% 6.19% -9.34% -4.44% -5.72% 18.64%

For the past year CVR Energy Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than CrossAmerica Partners LP.

Summary

On 10 of the 11 factors CVR Energy Inc. beats CrossAmerica Partners LP.

CVR Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets transportation fuels, such as gasoline, diesel fuel, pet coke, natural gas liquids, slurry, sulfur, gas oil, asphalt, jet fuel, and other products. This segment owns and operates a coking medium-sour crude oil refinery in Coffeyville, Kansas; a crude oil refinery in Wynnewood, Oklahoma; and a crude oil gathering system serving Kansas, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Missouri, Colorado, and Texas. It also owns a proprietary pipeline system that transports crude oil from Caney, Kansas to its refinery; and supplies products through tanker trucks directly to customers located in Coffeyville, Kansas, and Wynnewood, Oklahoma, as well as to customers at throughput terminals on Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. and NuStar Energy, LPÂ’s refined products distribution systems. This segment primarily serves retailers, railroads, farm co-operatives, and other refiners/marketers. The Nitrogen Fertilizer segment operates a nitrogen fertilizer plant in North America that utilizes a pet coke gasification process to produce nitrogen fertilizer products. It markets UAN, an aqueous solution of urea and ammonium nitrate to agricultural customers; and ammonia products to agricultural and industrial customers. CVR Energy, Inc. was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas.

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The company also operates convenience stores. As of December 31, 2016, the company distributed motor fuel to approximately 1,200 sites located in 29 states. CrossAmerica GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Lehigh Gas Partners LP and changed its name to CrossAmerica Partners LP in October 2014. CrossAmerica Partners LP was founded in 1992 and is based in Allentown, Pennsylvania.