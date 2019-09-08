Reviewing CVR Energy Inc. (CVI)’s and Adams Resources & Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE)’s results

CVR Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVI) and Adams Resources & Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) compete against each other in the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CVR Energy Inc. 45 0.59 N/A 3.91 13.56 Adams Resources & Energy Inc. 35 0.07 N/A 1.59 20.52

Table 1 highlights CVR Energy Inc. and Adams Resources & Energy Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Adams Resources & Energy Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than CVR Energy Inc. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. CVR Energy Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Adams Resources & Energy Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows CVR Energy Inc. and Adams Resources & Energy Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CVR Energy Inc. 0.00% 23.2% 7% Adams Resources & Energy Inc. 0.00% 4.5% 2.2%

Risk & Volatility

CVR Energy Inc. has a 1.32 beta, while its volatility is 32.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Adams Resources & Energy Inc.’s 16.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.84 beta.

Liquidity

CVR Energy Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.9 while its Quick Ratio is 1.2. On the competitive side is, Adams Resources & Energy Inc. which has a 1.7 Current Ratio and a 1.5 Quick Ratio. CVR Energy Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Adams Resources & Energy Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

CVR Energy Inc. and Adams Resources & Energy Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CVR Energy Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Adams Resources & Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 17.68% for CVR Energy Inc. with average price target of $48.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

CVR Energy Inc. and Adams Resources & Energy Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 92.6% and 39.9%. 0.03% are CVR Energy Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Adams Resources & Energy Inc. has 0.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CVR Energy Inc. -3.12% 6.14% 18.59% 32.44% 35.97% 53.92% Adams Resources & Energy Inc. -1.06% -5.86% -9.89% -18.63% -16.99% -15.71%

For the past year CVR Energy Inc. has 53.92% stronger performance while Adams Resources & Energy Inc. has -15.71% weaker performance.

Summary

CVR Energy Inc. beats on 10 of the 11 factors Adams Resources & Energy Inc.

CVR Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets transportation fuels, such as gasoline, diesel fuel, pet coke, natural gas liquids, slurry, sulfur, gas oil, asphalt, jet fuel, and other products. This segment owns and operates a coking medium-sour crude oil refinery in Coffeyville, Kansas; a crude oil refinery in Wynnewood, Oklahoma; and a crude oil gathering system serving Kansas, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Missouri, Colorado, and Texas. It also owns a proprietary pipeline system that transports crude oil from Caney, Kansas to its refinery; and supplies products through tanker trucks directly to customers located in Coffeyville, Kansas, and Wynnewood, Oklahoma, as well as to customers at throughput terminals on Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. and NuStar Energy, LPÂ’s refined products distribution systems. This segment primarily serves retailers, railroads, farm co-operatives, and other refiners/marketers. The Nitrogen Fertilizer segment operates a nitrogen fertilizer plant in North America that utilizes a pet coke gasification process to produce nitrogen fertilizer products. It markets UAN, an aqueous solution of urea and ammonium nitrate to agricultural customers; and ammonia products to agricultural and industrial customers. CVR Energy, Inc. was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas.