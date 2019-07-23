Reviewing CVD Equipment Corporation (CVV)’s and Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)’s results

Both CVD Equipment Corporation (NASDAQ:CVV) and Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) are Diversified Machinery companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CVD Equipment Corporation 4 1.29 N/A -0.79 0.00 Kornit Digital Ltd. 25 7.91 N/A 0.35 80.80

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CVD Equipment Corporation 0.00% -4.3% -3% Kornit Digital Ltd. 0.00% 7.6% 6.5%

Risk & Volatility

CVD Equipment Corporation’s current beta is 1.18 and it happens to be 18.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Kornit Digital Ltd.’s beta is 1.13 which is 13.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

CVD Equipment Corporation has a Current Ratio of 4.8 and a Quick Ratio of 4.3. Competitively, Kornit Digital Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 4.2 and has 3.3 Quick Ratio. CVD Equipment Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Kornit Digital Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for CVD Equipment Corporation and Kornit Digital Ltd. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CVD Equipment Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Kornit Digital Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

Kornit Digital Ltd. on the other hand boasts of a $29 consensus price target and a -0.99% potential downside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

CVD Equipment Corporation and Kornit Digital Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 17.5% and 97%. Insiders owned roughly 14.5% of CVD Equipment Corporation’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 3.1% of Kornit Digital Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CVD Equipment Corporation -4.75% -3.22% -22.7% -14.66% -53.84% 1.69% Kornit Digital Ltd. 12.57% 2.37% 26.44% 40.18% 74.66% 50.21%

For the past year CVD Equipment Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Kornit Digital Ltd.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Kornit Digital Ltd. beats CVD Equipment Corporation.

CVD Equipment Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells equipment and process solutions used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two divisions, CVD/First Nano and Stainless Design Concepts. It offers chemical vapor deposition systems for use in the research, development, and manufacture of aerospace and medical components, semiconductors, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells, MEMS, and other industrial applications; and rapid thermal processing systems for use in implant activation, oxidation, silicide formation, and other processes. The company also provides annealing and diffusion furnaces for use in diffusion, oxidation, implant anneal, solder reflow, solar cell manufacturing, and other processes; and gas and chemical delivery control systems for semiconductor fabrication processes, solar cells, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, and various industrial applications. In addition, it provides standard and custom fabricated quartz-ware used in its equipment and other customer tools. The company sells its products primarily to electronic component manufacturers, universities, and government and industrial laboratories, as well as industries, such as aerospace that require specialized coatings. CVD Equipment Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Central Islip, New York.

Kornit Digital Ltd. designs, develops, and markets digital printing solutions for printed textile industry. It offers direct-to-garment printers from smaller commercial operators to mass producers; NeoPigment ink and other consumables; Vulcan, a digital substitution for carousel screen printing; Allegro roll to roll printers; QuickP Designer software; and value added services, such as maintenance and support, and professional services. The company serves decorators, online businesses, brand owners, and contract printers. Kornit Digital, Ltd. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Rosh-Ha`Ayin, Israel.