Reviewing CVD Equipment Corporation (CVV)’s and Its Rivals results

We are contrasting CVD Equipment Corporation (NASDAQ:CVV) and its rivals on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are Diversified Machinery companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

CVD Equipment Corporation has 17.5% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 65.98% institutional ownership for its rivals. 14.5% of CVD Equipment Corporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.18% of all Diversified Machinery companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has CVD Equipment Corporation and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CVD Equipment Corporation 0.00% -4.30% -3.00% Industry Average 4.81% 21.84% 9.45%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares CVD Equipment Corporation and its competitors’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio CVD Equipment Corporation N/A 4 0.00 Industry Average 260.77M 5.42B 44.54

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for CVD Equipment Corporation and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CVD Equipment Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.67 1.88 2.31 2.58

As a group, Diversified Machinery companies have a potential upside of 70.68%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of CVD Equipment Corporation and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CVD Equipment Corporation -4.75% -3.22% -22.7% -14.66% -53.84% 1.69% Industry Average 5.58% 7.47% 14.09% 21.78% 33.34% 28.20%

For the past year CVD Equipment Corporation has weaker performance than CVD Equipment Corporation’s peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of CVD Equipment Corporation are 4.8 and 4.3. Competitively, CVD Equipment Corporation’s rivals have 2.19 and 1.47 for Current and Quick Ratio. CVD Equipment Corporation has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CVD Equipment Corporation’s peers.

Volatility & Risk

CVD Equipment Corporation is 18.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.18. Competitively, CVD Equipment Corporation’s competitors’ beta is 1.36 which is 36.16% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

CVD Equipment Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

CVD Equipment Corporation’s peers beat CVD Equipment Corporation on 3 of the 4 factors.

CVD Equipment Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells equipment and process solutions used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two divisions, CVD/First Nano and Stainless Design Concepts. It offers chemical vapor deposition systems for use in the research, development, and manufacture of aerospace and medical components, semiconductors, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells, MEMS, and other industrial applications; and rapid thermal processing systems for use in implant activation, oxidation, silicide formation, and other processes. The company also provides annealing and diffusion furnaces for use in diffusion, oxidation, implant anneal, solder reflow, solar cell manufacturing, and other processes; and gas and chemical delivery control systems for semiconductor fabrication processes, solar cells, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, and various industrial applications. In addition, it provides standard and custom fabricated quartz-ware used in its equipment and other customer tools. The company sells its products primarily to electronic component manufacturers, universities, and government and industrial laboratories, as well as industries, such as aerospace that require specialized coatings. CVD Equipment Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Central Islip, New York.