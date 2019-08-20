Reviewing Cutera Inc. (CUTR)’s and RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:RTIX)’s results

Cutera Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) and RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:RTIX) have been rivals in the Medical Appliances & Equipment for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cutera Inc. 19 2.68 N/A -2.65 0.00 RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. 5 0.81 N/A -0.18 0.00

Table 1 highlights Cutera Inc. and RTI Surgical Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Cutera Inc. and RTI Surgical Holdings Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cutera Inc. 0.00% -65.6% -34.4% RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. 0.00% -5.4% -2.5%

Volatility & Risk

Cutera Inc.’s current beta is 0.89 and it happens to be 11.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. has a 1.35 beta which is 35.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Cutera Inc. is 1.1 while its Current Ratio is 1.7. Meanwhile, RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.5 while its Quick Ratio is 1.3. RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Cutera Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Cutera Inc. and RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cutera Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Cutera Inc. has an average target price of $25, and a -22.24% downside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 93.8% of Cutera Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 74.5% of RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 3.2% of Cutera Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.2% of RTI Surgical Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cutera Inc. 0.99% 26.28% 40.44% 81.79% -33.87% 50.18% RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. 1.43% -0.7% -20.37% -1.39% -7.39% 15.14%

For the past year Cutera Inc. was more bullish than RTI Surgical Holdings Inc.

Cutera, Inc., a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and other energy based aesthetics systems worldwide. The company offers enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions; excel HR platform, a hair removal solution for various skin types; and truSculpt, a high-powered radio frequency platform designed for deep tissue heating. It also provides excel V, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform; and xeo platform, a multi-application platform on which a customer purchases hand piece applications for the removal of unwanted hair, treatment of vascular lesions, and skin rejuvenation by treating discoloration, fine lines, and laxity. In addition, the company offers GenesisPlus system, a laser product for use in the temporary increase of clear nails in patients with onychomycosis, as well as for the treatment of fine wrinkles, diffuse redness, and rosacea; solera console platform, including Opus and Titan consoles; and CoolGlide systems, as well as provides myQ, a third-party sourced system for the Japanese market. Further, it provides pulsed light hand pieces for the treatment of discoloration, hair removal, and vascular treatments; Pearl and Pearl Fractional hand pieces; skin care products; and post-warranty services through extended service contracts or direct billing, as well as offers Titan hand piece refills and marketing brochures through the Internet. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales force to plastic surgeons, dermatologists, gynecologists, family practitioners, primary care physicians, physicians performing aesthetic treatments in non-medical offices, and other qualified practitioners, as well as for physicians offering aesthetic treatments in non-medical offices. Cutera, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.

RTI Surgical, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes orthopedic and other surgical implants for use in various surgical procedures worldwide. The company provides natural tissue implants, as well as metal and synthetic implants for the treatment of spinal and other orthopedic disorders. It processes donated human musculoskeletal and other tissues, including bone, cartilage, tendons, ligaments, fascia lata, pericardium, sclera, cornea, and dermal tissues, as well as bovine and porcine animal tissues to produce allograft and xenograft implants by using its proprietary BIOCLEANSE, TUTOPLAST, and CANCELLE SP sterilization processes. The companyÂ’s implants are used in the fields of spine, sports medicine, orthobiologics, bone graft substitutes and general orthopedic, trauma, dental, and surgical specialties. RTI Surgical, Inc. markets its products through its direct distribution force, as well as through a network of independent distributors to hospitals and surgeons. The company was formerly known as RTI Biologics, Inc. and changed its name to RTI Surgical, Inc. in July 2013. RTI Surgical, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Alachua, Florida.