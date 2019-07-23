Reviewing Cutera Inc. (CUTR)’s and GenMark Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK)’s results

Both Cutera Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) and GenMark Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) compete on a level playing field in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cutera Inc. 17 2.07 N/A -2.21 0.00 GenMark Diagnostics Inc. 7 4.90 N/A -0.91 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cutera Inc. 0.00% 29% 16.7% GenMark Diagnostics Inc. 0.00% -137% -54.1%

Risk and Volatility

Cutera Inc.’s 0.68 beta indicates that its volatility is 32.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. GenMark Diagnostics Inc. has a 1.46 beta and it is 46.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Cutera Inc. are 1.8 and 1.2 respectively. Its competitor GenMark Diagnostics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.9 and its Quick Ratio is 3.4. GenMark Diagnostics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Cutera Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Cutera Inc. and GenMark Diagnostics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cutera Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 GenMark Diagnostics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

$25 is Cutera Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 3.14%. Competitively the average price target of GenMark Diagnostics Inc. is $11, which is potential 78.86% upside. The results provided earlier shows that GenMark Diagnostics Inc. appears more favorable than Cutera Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Cutera Inc. and GenMark Diagnostics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 93% and 92.6% respectively. 2.5% are Cutera Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 4.3% of GenMark Diagnostics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cutera Inc. -5.61% 4.48% 14.02% -14.6% -53.3% 2.76% GenMark Diagnostics Inc. -4.89% -3.36% 17.87% 48.25% 7.96% 47.94%

For the past year Cutera Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than GenMark Diagnostics Inc.

Summary

GenMark Diagnostics Inc. beats Cutera Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Cutera, Inc., a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and other energy based aesthetics systems worldwide. The company offers enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions; excel HR platform, a hair removal solution for various skin types; and truSculpt, a high-powered radio frequency platform designed for deep tissue heating. It also provides excel V, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform; and xeo platform, a multi-application platform on which a customer purchases hand piece applications for the removal of unwanted hair, treatment of vascular lesions, and skin rejuvenation by treating discoloration, fine lines, and laxity. In addition, the company offers GenesisPlus system, a laser product for use in the temporary increase of clear nails in patients with onychomycosis, as well as for the treatment of fine wrinkles, diffuse redness, and rosacea; solera console platform, including Opus and Titan consoles; and CoolGlide systems, as well as provides myQ, a third-party sourced system for the Japanese market. Further, it provides pulsed light hand pieces for the treatment of discoloration, hair removal, and vascular treatments; Pearl and Pearl Fractional hand pieces; skin care products; and post-warranty services through extended service contracts or direct billing, as well as offers Titan hand piece refills and marketing brochures through the Internet. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales force to plastic surgeons, dermatologists, gynecologists, family practitioners, primary care physicians, physicians performing aesthetic treatments in non-medical offices, and other qualified practitioners, as well as for physicians offering aesthetic treatments in non-medical offices. Cutera, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc., a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. The company provides XT-8 instrument, and related diagnostic and research tests, as well as certain custom manufactured reagents that enable reference laboratories and hospitals to support a range of molecular tests with a workstation and disposable test cartridges. It offers diagnostic tests for use with its XT-8 system that includes respiratory viral panel, cystic fibrosis genotyping test, warfarin sensitivity test, and thrombophilia risk test, as well as HCV genotyping test and associated custom manufactured reagents, and 2C19 genotyping test. The company also provides ePlex instrument and RP panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results without any additional steps. The company sells its products through direct sales and technically specialized service organization in the United States and Europe. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.