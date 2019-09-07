Reviewing Customers Bancorp Inc. (CUBI)’s and Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Customers Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) and Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Regional – Northeast Banks industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Customers Bancorp Inc. 20 2.05 N/A 1.08 19.18 Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. 50 4.07 N/A 3.98 12.63

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Customers Bancorp Inc. and Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Customers Bancorp Inc. The business with a higher P/E ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Customers Bancorp Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Washington Trust Bancorp Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Customers Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 7.7% 0.5% Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 15.5% 1.4%

Volatility and Risk

A 1 beta means Customers Bancorp Inc.’s volatility is 0.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. on the other hand, has 0.65 beta which makes it 35.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Customers Bancorp Inc. and Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Customers Bancorp Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Customers Bancorp Inc. has a 57.98% upside potential and a consensus target price of $30.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Customers Bancorp Inc. and Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 82.2% and 60.6% respectively. Insiders held roughly 6.9% of Customers Bancorp Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 1.2% of Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Customers Bancorp Inc. 0% -0.67% -7.12% 3% -17.65% 13.3% Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. 2.32% -4.38% -1.88% -2.86% -15.01% 5.68%

For the past year Customers Bancorp Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Washington Trust Bancorp Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. beats Customers Bancorp Inc.

Customers Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to small and middle market businesses, not-for-profits, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, individual retirement, and non-retail time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial lending products comprising business banking commercial and industrial lending; small and middle market business banking, such as small business administration loans; multi-family and commercial real estate lending; and commercial loans to mortgage originators, as well as consumer lending products comprising mortgage and home equity lending. The company also offers private banking services; mobile phone banking, Internet banking, wire transfers, electronic bill payment, lock box, remote deposit capture, courier, merchant processing, cash vault, controlled disbursements, and positive pay services; and cash management services, such as account reconciliation, collections, and sweep accounts. It operates 14 full-service branches, as well as limited purpose offices in Boston, Massachusetts; Providence, Rhode Island; Portsmouth, New Hampshire; Manhattan and Melville, New York; and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Customers Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania.