Reviewing Customers Bancorp Inc. (CUBI)’s and Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB)’s results

Customers Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) and Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) compete against each other in the Regional – Northeast Banks sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Customers Bancorp Inc. 20 2.21 N/A 1.08 19.18 Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. 40 3.73 N/A 3.33 12.59

Table 1 demonstrates Customers Bancorp Inc. and Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has higher revenue and earnings than Customers Bancorp Inc. The company that Currently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Customers Bancorp Inc. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Customers Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 7.7% 0.5% Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. 0.00% 9.7% 1.2%

Analyst Recommendations

Customers Bancorp Inc. and Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Customers Bancorp Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

Customers Bancorp Inc.’s average price target is $30, while its potential upside is 46.63%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Customers Bancorp Inc. and Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 82.2% and 52.4% respectively. Customers Bancorp Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 6.9%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 3.4% of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Customers Bancorp Inc. 0% -0.67% -7.12% 3% -17.65% 13.3% Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. -5.26% -5.56% 1.79% 18.19% -14.42% 36.05%

For the past year Customers Bancorp Inc. has weaker performance than Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp.

Summary

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. beats Customers Bancorp Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

Customers Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to small and middle market businesses, not-for-profits, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, individual retirement, and non-retail time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial lending products comprising business banking commercial and industrial lending; small and middle market business banking, such as small business administration loans; multi-family and commercial real estate lending; and commercial loans to mortgage originators, as well as consumer lending products comprising mortgage and home equity lending. The company also offers private banking services; mobile phone banking, Internet banking, wire transfers, electronic bill payment, lock box, remote deposit capture, courier, merchant processing, cash vault, controlled disbursements, and positive pay services; and cash management services, such as account reconciliation, collections, and sweep accounts. It operates 14 full-service branches, as well as limited purpose offices in Boston, Massachusetts; Providence, Rhode Island; Portsmouth, New Hampshire; Manhattan and Melville, New York; and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Customers Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area. It offers checking, savings, term deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides lending products, including commercial real estate, multifamily, construction, and one- to four-family residential loans; commercial and industrial loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans and revolving lines of credit; commercial mortgages; and consumer loans. In addition, it offers cash management solutions comprising information, receivable, and payable management services, as well as automated clearing house, check card, online bill payment, and payroll direct deposit services; and debit cards and mobile services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. is a subsidiary of PASL Holding LLC.