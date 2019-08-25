Reviewing Customers Bancorp Inc. (CUBI)’s and Its Peers results

As Regional – Northeast Banks company, Customers Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) is competing with its rivals based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Customers Bancorp Inc. has 82.2% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 46.71% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Customers Bancorp Inc. has 6.9% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 5.24% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Customers Bancorp Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Customers Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 7.70% 0.50% Industry Average 14.78% 9.92% 0.99%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Customers Bancorp Inc. and its peers’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Customers Bancorp Inc. N/A 20 19.18 Industry Average 42.25M 285.86M 23.43

Customers Bancorp Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With presently lower P/E ratio Customers Bancorp Inc. is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Customers Bancorp Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Customers Bancorp Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 0.00 2.00 1.14 2.73

With average price target of $30, Customers Bancorp Inc. has a potential upside of 63.40%. The competitors have a potential upside of 98.52%. The research analysts’ belief based on the data delivered earlier is that Customers Bancorp Inc.’s peers are looking more favorable than the stock itself.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Customers Bancorp Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Customers Bancorp Inc. 0% -0.67% -7.12% 3% -17.65% 13.3% Industry Average 2.44% 3.00% 6.60% 10.24% 11.39% 14.99%

For the past year Customers Bancorp Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.

Risk and Volatility

Customers Bancorp Inc. is 0.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1. In other hand, Customers Bancorp Inc.’s rivals have beta of 0.69 which is 30.63% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Customers Bancorp Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 5 of the 5 factors Customers Bancorp Inc.’s competitors beat Customers Bancorp Inc.

Customers Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to small and middle market businesses, not-for-profits, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, individual retirement, and non-retail time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial lending products comprising business banking commercial and industrial lending; small and middle market business banking, such as small business administration loans; multi-family and commercial real estate lending; and commercial loans to mortgage originators, as well as consumer lending products comprising mortgage and home equity lending. The company also offers private banking services; mobile phone banking, Internet banking, wire transfers, electronic bill payment, lock box, remote deposit capture, courier, merchant processing, cash vault, controlled disbursements, and positive pay services; and cash management services, such as account reconciliation, collections, and sweep accounts. It operates 14 full-service branches, as well as limited purpose offices in Boston, Massachusetts; Providence, Rhode Island; Portsmouth, New Hampshire; Manhattan and Melville, New York; and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Customers Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania.