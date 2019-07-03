Reviewing Curtiss-Wright Corporation (CW)’s and Parsons Corporation (NYSE:PSN)’s results

As Diversified Machinery businesses, Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) and Parsons Corporation (NYSE:PSN), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Curtiss-Wright Corporation 114 2.20 N/A 6.61 17.27 Parsons Corporation 33 0.97 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Curtiss-Wright Corporation and Parsons Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) and Parsons Corporation (NYSE:PSN)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Curtiss-Wright Corporation 0.00% 18.2% 8.8% Parsons Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Curtiss-Wright Corporation and Parsons Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Curtiss-Wright Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Parsons Corporation 0 1 2 2.67

Curtiss-Wright Corporation’s upside potential is 11.53% at a $140 consensus price target. Competitively the consensus price target of Parsons Corporation is $37.5, which is potential 3.73% upside. The results provided earlier shows that Curtiss-Wright Corporation appears more favorable than Parsons Corporation, based on analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 78.3% of Curtiss-Wright Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Parsons Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.7% of Curtiss-Wright Corporation’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 98.55% of Parsons Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Curtiss-Wright Corporation 0.66% 1.58% -3.29% 3.03% -13.44% 11.73% Parsons Corporation 7.91% 0% 0% 0% 0% 7.91%

For the past year Curtiss-Wright Corporation has stronger performance than Parsons Corporation

Summary

On 10 of the 10 factors Curtiss-Wright Corporation beats Parsons Corporation.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, power generation, and general industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power. The Commercial/Industrial segment offers industrial vehicle products, such as electronic throttle control devices and transmission shifters; sensors, controls and electro-mechanical actuation components, and utility systems used in commercial aircrafts; valves primarily to the industrial and naval defense markets; and surface technology services, including shot peening, laser peening, coatings, and advanced testing. The Defense segment provides commercial off-the-shelf embedded computing board level modules, integrated subsystems, flight test equipment, instrumentation and control systems, turret aiming and stabilization products, and weapons handling systems; and avionics and electronics, flight test equipment, and aircraft data management solutions to the commercial aerospace market. The Power segment offers hardware, pumps, valves, fastening systems, specialized containment doors, airlock hatches, spent fuel management products, and fluid sealing technologies for nuclear power plants and nuclear equipment manufacturers; and coolant pumps, power-dense compact motors, generators, and secondary propulsion systems primarily to the U.S. navy. Curtiss-Wright Corporation was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.