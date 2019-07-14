Reviewing Curtiss-Wright Corporation (CW)’s and Its Rivals results

As Diversified Machinery company, Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) is competing with its competitors based on the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Curtiss-Wright Corporation has 78.3% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 65.98% institutional ownership for its rivals. 0.7% of Curtiss-Wright Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.18% of all Diversified Machinery companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Curtiss-Wright Corporation and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Curtiss-Wright Corporation 0.00% 18.20% 8.80% Industry Average 4.81% 21.84% 9.45%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Curtiss-Wright Corporation and its competitors’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Curtiss-Wright Corporation N/A 115 17.27 Industry Average 260.77M 5.42B 44.54

Curtiss-Wright Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Curtiss-Wright Corporation and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Curtiss-Wright Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.67 1.81 2.31 2.55

With consensus target price of $140, Curtiss-Wright Corporation has a potential upside of 10.13%. As a group, Diversified Machinery companies have a potential upside of 67.01%. Based on the results delivered earlier, Curtiss-Wright Corporation is looking more favorable than its rivals, analysts’ view.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Curtiss-Wright Corporation and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Curtiss-Wright Corporation 0.66% 1.58% -3.29% 3.03% -13.44% 11.73% Industry Average 5.58% 7.47% 14.09% 21.78% 33.34% 28.20%

For the past year Curtiss-Wright Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Curtiss-Wright Corporation are 2.1 and 1.3. Competitively, Curtiss-Wright Corporation’s rivals have 2.19 and 1.47 for Current and Quick Ratio. Curtiss-Wright Corporation’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Curtiss-Wright Corporation.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.23 shows that Curtiss-Wright Corporation is 23.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Curtiss-Wright Corporation’s competitors’ beta is 1.36 which is 36.16% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Curtiss-Wright Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Curtiss-Wright Corporation’s competitors beat on 6 of the 6 factors Curtiss-Wright Corporation.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, power generation, and general industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power. The Commercial/Industrial segment offers industrial vehicle products, such as electronic throttle control devices and transmission shifters; sensors, controls and electro-mechanical actuation components, and utility systems used in commercial aircrafts; valves primarily to the industrial and naval defense markets; and surface technology services, including shot peening, laser peening, coatings, and advanced testing. The Defense segment provides commercial off-the-shelf embedded computing board level modules, integrated subsystems, flight test equipment, instrumentation and control systems, turret aiming and stabilization products, and weapons handling systems; and avionics and electronics, flight test equipment, and aircraft data management solutions to the commercial aerospace market. The Power segment offers hardware, pumps, valves, fastening systems, specialized containment doors, airlock hatches, spent fuel management products, and fluid sealing technologies for nuclear power plants and nuclear equipment manufacturers; and coolant pumps, power-dense compact motors, generators, and secondary propulsion systems primarily to the U.S. navy. Curtiss-Wright Corporation was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.