Reviewing Curtiss-Wright Corporation (CW)’s and Its Peers results

We are comparing Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) and its peers on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Diversified Machinery companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.2% of Curtiss-Wright Corporation’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.01% of all Diversified Machinery’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Curtiss-Wright Corporation has 0.6% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 7.90% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Curtiss-Wright Corporation and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Curtiss-Wright Corporation 0.00% 18.20% 8.80% Industry Average 7.95% 22.96% 10.29%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing Curtiss-Wright Corporation and its competitors’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Curtiss-Wright Corporation N/A 118 19.21 Industry Average 397.63M 5.00B 29.76

Curtiss-Wright Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Curtiss-Wright Corporation and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Curtiss-Wright Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.67 1.86 1.87 2.58

With average target price of $147, Curtiss-Wright Corporation has a potential upside of 19.92%. As a group, Diversified Machinery companies have a potential upside of 62.97%. By having stronger average rating and higher probable upside, Curtiss-Wright Corporation make analysts believe that the business is more favorable than its peers.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Curtiss-Wright Corporation and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Curtiss-Wright Corporation -2.35% -0.32% 11.02% 11.63% -2.28% 24.28% Industry Average 3.12% 7.83% 15.67% 23.70% 29.52% 33.22%

For the past year Curtiss-Wright Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Curtiss-Wright Corporation are 2.1 and 1.3. Competitively, Curtiss-Wright Corporation’s peers have 2.28 and 1.57 for Current and Quick Ratio. Curtiss-Wright Corporation’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Curtiss-Wright Corporation.

Risk & Volatility

Curtiss-Wright Corporation is 22.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.22. Competitively, Curtiss-Wright Corporation’s peers are 33.94% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.34 beta.

Dividends

Curtiss-Wright Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors Curtiss-Wright Corporation’s competitors beat Curtiss-Wright Corporation.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, power generation, and general industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power. The Commercial/Industrial segment offers industrial vehicle products, such as electronic throttle control devices and transmission shifters; sensors, controls and electro-mechanical actuation components, and utility systems used in commercial aircrafts; valves primarily to the industrial and naval defense markets; and surface technology services, including shot peening, laser peening, coatings, and advanced testing. The Defense segment provides commercial off-the-shelf embedded computing board level modules, integrated subsystems, flight test equipment, instrumentation and control systems, turret aiming and stabilization products, and weapons handling systems; and avionics and electronics, flight test equipment, and aircraft data management solutions to the commercial aerospace market. The Power segment offers hardware, pumps, valves, fastening systems, specialized containment doors, airlock hatches, spent fuel management products, and fluid sealing technologies for nuclear power plants and nuclear equipment manufacturers; and coolant pumps, power-dense compact motors, generators, and secondary propulsion systems primarily to the U.S. navy. Curtiss-Wright Corporation was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.