Reviewing Curtiss-Wright Corporation (CW)’s and GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)’s results

Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) and GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) have been rivals in the Diversified Machinery for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Curtiss-Wright Corporation 126 2.19 42.39M 6.61 19.21 GrafTech International Ltd. 12 -1.92 61.06M 2.81 4.07

Table 1 highlights Curtiss-Wright Corporation and GrafTech International Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. GrafTech International Ltd. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Curtiss-Wright Corporation. The business that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Curtiss-Wright Corporation is trading at a higher P/E ratio than GrafTech International Ltd., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Curtiss-Wright Corporation 33,696,343.40% 18.2% 8.8% GrafTech International Ltd. 489,262,820.51% -83% 54.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Curtiss-Wright Corporation is 2.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.3. The Current Ratio of rival GrafTech International Ltd. is 3.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.7. GrafTech International Ltd. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Curtiss-Wright Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Curtiss-Wright Corporation and GrafTech International Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Curtiss-Wright Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 GrafTech International Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Curtiss-Wright Corporation is $147, with potential upside of 13.63%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Curtiss-Wright Corporation and GrafTech International Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 79.2% and 0%. 0.6% are Curtiss-Wright Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Curtiss-Wright Corporation -2.35% -0.32% 11.02% 11.63% -2.28% 24.28% GrafTech International Ltd. 0.26% -0.35% 2.78% -12.86% -39.89% 0.09%

For the past year Curtiss-Wright Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than GrafTech International Ltd.

Summary

Curtiss-Wright Corporation beats GrafTech International Ltd. on 10 of the 14 factors.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, power generation, and general industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power. The Commercial/Industrial segment offers industrial vehicle products, such as electronic throttle control devices and transmission shifters; sensors, controls and electro-mechanical actuation components, and utility systems used in commercial aircrafts; valves primarily to the industrial and naval defense markets; and surface technology services, including shot peening, laser peening, coatings, and advanced testing. The Defense segment provides commercial off-the-shelf embedded computing board level modules, integrated subsystems, flight test equipment, instrumentation and control systems, turret aiming and stabilization products, and weapons handling systems; and avionics and electronics, flight test equipment, and aircraft data management solutions to the commercial aerospace market. The Power segment offers hardware, pumps, valves, fastening systems, specialized containment doors, airlock hatches, spent fuel management products, and fluid sealing technologies for nuclear power plants and nuclear equipment manufacturers; and coolant pumps, power-dense compact motors, generators, and secondary propulsion systems primarily to the U.S. navy. Curtiss-Wright Corporation was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells synthetic and natural graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which are components of the conductive power systems used to produce steel and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes. The company sells its products primarily through direct sales force, independent sales representatives, and distributors. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Independence, Ohio. GrafTech International Ltd. is a subsidiary of BCP IV GrafTech Holdings LP.