Reviewing CURO Group Holdings Corp. (CURO)’s and World Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:WRLD)’s results

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) and World Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:WRLD) compete with each other in the Credit Services sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CURO Group Holdings Corp. 14 0.23 17.10M -0.47 0.00 World Acceptance Corporation 134 12.15 4.29M 7.03 18.03

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for CURO Group Holdings Corp. and World Acceptance Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) and World Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:WRLD)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CURO Group Holdings Corp. 121,621,621.62% -41.3% -0.9% World Acceptance Corporation 3,209,876.54% 5.2% 3.3%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered CURO Group Holdings Corp. and World Acceptance Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CURO Group Holdings Corp. 0 0 2 3.00 World Acceptance Corporation 1 0 0 1.00

The average price target of CURO Group Holdings Corp. is $19.5, with potential upside of 46.84%. World Acceptance Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $87 average price target and a -31.77% potential downside. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that CURO Group Holdings Corp. seems more appealing than World Acceptance Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 48.3% of CURO Group Holdings Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 91% of World Acceptance Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 3.3% of CURO Group Holdings Corp.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, World Acceptance Corporation has 1.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CURO Group Holdings Corp. 17.61% 13.11% 0.24% -1.19% -52.52% 30.87% World Acceptance Corporation -22.62% -22.31% -0.06% 14.01% 24.62% 23.93%

For the past year CURO Group Holdings Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than World Acceptance Corporation.

CURO Group Holdings Corp. provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services. The company operates under the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, Avio Credit, and Cash Money brands; and online as Wage Day Advance, as well as offers installment loans online under the LendDirect brand. The company was formerly known as Speedy Group Holdings Corp. and changed its name to CURO Group Holdings Corp. in May 2016. CURO Group Holdings Corp. was founded in 1997 and is based in Wichita, Kansas.