Reviewing CURO Group Holdings Corp. (CURO)’s and SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLMBP)’s results

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) and SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLMBP), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Credit Services. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CURO Group Holdings Corp. 11 0.53 N/A -0.47 0.00 SLM Corporation 64 3.12 N/A 1.24 46.88

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for CURO Group Holdings Corp. and SLM Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of CURO Group Holdings Corp. and SLM Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CURO Group Holdings Corp. 0.00% -41.3% -0.9% SLM Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

CURO Group Holdings Corp. and SLM Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 48.3% and 16.93%. 3.3% are CURO Group Holdings Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CURO Group Holdings Corp. 17.61% 13.11% 0.24% -1.19% -52.52% 30.87% SLM Corporation -1.34% -1.02% -12.15% -2.39% -18.02% -1.56%

For the past year CURO Group Holdings Corp. had bullish trend while SLM Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

SLM Corporation beats CURO Group Holdings Corp. on 6 of the 7 factors.

CURO Group Holdings Corp. provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services. The company operates under the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, Avio Credit, and Cash Money brands; and online as Wage Day Advance, as well as offers installment loans online under the LendDirect brand. The company was formerly known as Speedy Group Holdings Corp. and changed its name to CURO Group Holdings Corp. in May 2016. CURO Group Holdings Corp. was founded in 1997 and is based in Wichita, Kansas.

SLM Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students and their families. Its loan portfolio also includes federal family education loan program, personal, and other loans. In addition, the company offers savings products, including certificates of deposits, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college. SLM Corporation was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, Delaware.