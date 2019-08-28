Reviewing Curis Inc. (CRIS)’s and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)’s results

Curis Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Curis Inc. 2 6.63 N/A -0.96 0.00 Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 16 3.60 N/A 0.39 31.68

In table 1 we can see Curis Inc. and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Curis Inc. 0.00% 0% -66.7% Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 8.1% 6.6%

Volatility & Risk

Curis Inc. has a 2.47 beta, while its volatility is 147.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 65.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.35 beta.

Liquidity

Curis Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 9.8 and 9.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 5.2 and 5.2 respectively. Curis Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Curis Inc. and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Curis Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Competitively the average price target of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $18, which is potential 27.57% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 24.7% of Curis Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 17.28% of Curis Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.6% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Curis Inc. -5.42% 24.04% 24.04% 97.39% 36.75% 229.08% Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.61% -10.43% -22.19% -55.85% -37.59% -52.35%

For the past year Curis Inc. has 229.08% stronger performance while Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -52.35% weaker performance.

Summary

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Curis Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Curis, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. The company develops CUDC-907, an oral small molecule inhibitor of histone deacetylase and phosphatidylinositol-3-kinase enzymes, which is in Phase II clinical trials for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trials for patients with solid tumors; CA-170, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in Phase I clinical trials in patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphomas; CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of hematologic cancers; and CA-327, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of cancers. It is also developing Erivedge, an orally-administered small molecule hedgehog pathway inhibitor for advanced basal cell carcinoma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and myelofibrosis. The company has collaboration agreement with Aurigene Discovery Technologies Limited for the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule compounds in the areas of immuno-oncology and precision oncology; and collaboration and license agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. and Genentech Inc. for the development and commercialization of Erivedge. Curis, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. The companyÂ’s marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorder; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia. Its clinical development products include Tradipitant (VLY-686), a small molecule neurokinin-1 receptor antagonist that is under the clinical development for the treatment of chronic pruritus in atopic dermatitis and gastroparesis; Trichostatin A, a small molecule histone deacetylase inhibitor, which is in development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies; and AQW051, a Phase II alpha-7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor partial agonist. The company markets its products in the United States, Canada, Europe Union, Israel, and Mexico. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.