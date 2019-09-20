Reviewing Curis Inc. (CRIS)’s and United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR)’s results

Both Curis Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) and United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Curis Inc. 2 8.60 N/A -0.96 0.00 United Therapeutics Corporation 91 2.37 N/A -3.47 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Curis Inc. and United Therapeutics Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Curis Inc. and United Therapeutics Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Curis Inc. 0.00% 0% -66.7% United Therapeutics Corporation 0.00% -5.7% -4.3%

Curis Inc. has a 2.47 beta, while its volatility is 147.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. United Therapeutics Corporation on the other hand, has 1.04 beta which makes it 4.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Curis Inc. are 9.8 and 9.8 respectively. Its competitor United Therapeutics Corporation’s Current Ratio is 7.2 and its Quick Ratio is 6.8. Curis Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than United Therapeutics Corporation.

The Recommendations and Ratings for Curis Inc. and United Therapeutics Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Curis Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 United Therapeutics Corporation 0 2 3 2.60

On the other hand, United Therapeutics Corporation’s potential upside is 59.12% and its average price target is $136.83.

Roughly 24.7% of Curis Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of United Therapeutics Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 17.28% of Curis Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of United Therapeutics Corporation’s shares.

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Curis Inc. -5.42% 24.04% 24.04% 97.39% 36.75% 229.08% United Therapeutics Corporation 3.3% -3.42% -20.2% -31.76% -34.11% -27.24%

For the past year Curis Inc. had bullish trend while United Therapeutics Corporation had bearish trend.

On 5 of the 8 factors Curis Inc. beats United Therapeutics Corporation.

Curis, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. The company develops CUDC-907, an oral small molecule inhibitor of histone deacetylase and phosphatidylinositol-3-kinase enzymes, which is in Phase II clinical trials for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trials for patients with solid tumors; CA-170, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in Phase I clinical trials in patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphomas; CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of hematologic cancers; and CA-327, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of cancers. It is also developing Erivedge, an orally-administered small molecule hedgehog pathway inhibitor for advanced basal cell carcinoma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and myelofibrosis. The company has collaboration agreement with Aurigene Discovery Technologies Limited for the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule compounds in the areas of immuno-oncology and precision oncology; and collaboration and license agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. and Genentech Inc. for the development and commercialization of Erivedge. Curis, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.