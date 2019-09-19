Reviewing Curis Inc. (CRIS)’s and Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:TRPX)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Curis Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) and Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:TRPX) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Curis Inc. 2 7.40 N/A -0.96 0.00 Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 3 0.00 N/A -2.57 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Curis Inc. and Therapix Biosciences Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Curis Inc. and Therapix Biosciences Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Curis Inc. 0.00% 0% -66.7% Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Curis Inc. and Therapix Biosciences Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 24.7% and 0%. 17.28% are Curis Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.08% of Therapix Biosciences Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Curis Inc. -5.42% 24.04% 24.04% 97.39% 36.75% 229.08% Therapix Biosciences Ltd. -12.16% 4.84% -24.2% -28.77% -30.48% -20%

For the past year Curis Inc. had bullish trend while Therapix Biosciences Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

Curis Inc. beats Therapix Biosciences Ltd. on 4 of the 6 factors.

Curis, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. The company develops CUDC-907, an oral small molecule inhibitor of histone deacetylase and phosphatidylinositol-3-kinase enzymes, which is in Phase II clinical trials for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trials for patients with solid tumors; CA-170, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in Phase I clinical trials in patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphomas; CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of hematologic cancers; and CA-327, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of cancers. It is also developing Erivedge, an orally-administered small molecule hedgehog pathway inhibitor for advanced basal cell carcinoma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and myelofibrosis. The company has collaboration agreement with Aurigene Discovery Technologies Limited for the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule compounds in the areas of immuno-oncology and precision oncology; and collaboration and license agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. and Genentech Inc. for the development and commercialization of Erivedge. Curis, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Therapix Biosciences Ltd., a specialty clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops drugs based on cannabinoid molecules. Its drug development programs include Joint Pharma that develops THX-TS01 for the treatment of Tourette Syndrome (TS); and BrainBright Pharma, which develops THX-ULD01, a drug candidate based on an ultra-low dose of dronabinol for the treatment for mild cognitive impairment. The company was formerly known as NasVax Ltd. and changed its name to Therapix Biosciences Ltd. in November 2013. Therapix Biosciences Ltd. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.