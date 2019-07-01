Reviewing Curis Inc. (CRIS)’s and Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Curis Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) and Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Curis Inc. 1 6.24 N/A -0.98 0.00 Savara Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -1.91 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Curis Inc. and Savara Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Curis Inc. 0.00% -729.4% -66.4% Savara Inc. 0.00% -57.2% -41.5%

Volatility & Risk

Curis Inc. has a 2.11 beta, while its volatility is 111.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Savara Inc. on the other hand, has 1.03 beta which makes it 3.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Curis Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.1 and 2.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Savara Inc. are 15.6 and 15.6 respectively. Savara Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Curis Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 24.2% of Curis Inc. shares and 49.5% of Savara Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.5% of Curis Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.9% of Savara Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Curis Inc. -4.96% -3.7% 66.97% 16.67% -39.84% 163.84% Savara Inc. 2.91% 24.42% 57.96% 3.95% 19.56% 49.41%

For the past year Curis Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Savara Inc.

Summary

Savara Inc. beats Curis Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Curis, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. The company develops CUDC-907, an oral small molecule inhibitor of histone deacetylase and phosphatidylinositol-3-kinase enzymes, which is in Phase II clinical trials for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trials for patients with solid tumors; CA-170, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in Phase I clinical trials in patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphomas; CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of hematologic cancers; and CA-327, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of cancers. It is also developing Erivedge, an orally-administered small molecule hedgehog pathway inhibitor for advanced basal cell carcinoma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and myelofibrosis. The company has collaboration agreement with Aurigene Discovery Technologies Limited for the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule compounds in the areas of immuno-oncology and precision oncology; and collaboration and license agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. and Genentech Inc. for the development and commercialization of Erivedge. Curis, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Savara Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of serious or life-threatening rare respiratory diseases. Its product pipeline comprises AeroVanc, a Phase III ready inhaled formulation of vancomycin for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus and lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients; Molgradex, a Phase II/III stage inhaled granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis; and Aironite, an inhaled nebulized sodium nitrite solution to treat heart failure with preserved ejection fraction. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.