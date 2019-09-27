Reviewing Curis Inc. (CRIS)’s and Sage Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)’s results

Both Curis Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) and Sage Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Curis Inc. 2 0.00 24.54M -0.96 0.00 Sage Therapeutics Inc. 163 -0.81 50.26M -9.74 0.00

Table 1 highlights Curis Inc. and Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Curis Inc. 1,199,765,327.08% 0% -66.7% Sage Therapeutics Inc. 30,895,008.61% -43.5% -40.6%

Volatility and Risk

Curis Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 147.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.47 beta. Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s 2.51 beta is the reason why it is 151.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Curis Inc. are 9.8 and 9.8 respectively. Its competitor Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 20.1 and its Quick Ratio is 20.1. Sage Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Curis Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Curis Inc. and Sage Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 24.7% and 98.75% respectively. About 17.28% of Curis Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.2% of Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Curis Inc. -5.42% 24.04% 24.04% 97.39% 36.75% 229.08% Sage Therapeutics Inc. -8.19% -12.82% -3.85% 20.87% 6.31% 67.39%

For the past year Curis Inc. has stronger performance than Sage Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Curis Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Sage Therapeutics Inc.

Curis, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. The company develops CUDC-907, an oral small molecule inhibitor of histone deacetylase and phosphatidylinositol-3-kinase enzymes, which is in Phase II clinical trials for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trials for patients with solid tumors; CA-170, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in Phase I clinical trials in patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphomas; CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of hematologic cancers; and CA-327, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of cancers. It is also developing Erivedge, an orally-administered small molecule hedgehog pathway inhibitor for advanced basal cell carcinoma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and myelofibrosis. The company has collaboration agreement with Aurigene Discovery Technologies Limited for the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule compounds in the areas of immuno-oncology and precision oncology; and collaboration and license agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. and Genentech Inc. for the development and commercialization of Erivedge. Curis, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate includes SAGE-547, a proprietary intravenous formulation of allopregnanolone that is in Phase III clinical development as an adjunctive therapy for the treatment of super-refractory status epilepticus (SRSE), as well as for the treatment of post-partum depression (PPD). The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of PPD, major depressive disorders, essential tremor, and ParkinsonÂ’s diseases; and SAGE-689 a novel positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of status epilepticus. In addition, its product pipeline that are in preclinical stage comprises SAGE-105, a novel neuroactive steroid for the treatment of orphon epilepsies; SAGE-324, a novel neuroactive steroid for the treatment of GABA hypofunction; and SAGE-718, a novel oxysterol-based positive allosteric modulator of NMDA receptors for the treatment of cerebrosterol deficit disorders, anti-NMDA receptor encephalitis, and NMDA hypofunction. The company was formerly known as Sterogen Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to Sage Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2011. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.