Reviewing Curis Inc. (CRIS)’s and ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV)’s results

Curis Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) and ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Curis Inc. 1 6.95 N/A -0.98 0.00 ObsEva SA 13 31190.45 N/A -1.92 0.00

Table 1 highlights Curis Inc. and ObsEva SA’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Curis Inc. and ObsEva SA.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Curis Inc. 0.00% -729.4% -66.4% ObsEva SA 0.00% -51.7% -46.5%

Liquidity

2.1 and 2.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Curis Inc. Its rival ObsEva SA’s Current and Quick Ratios are 8.6 and 8.6 respectively. ObsEva SA has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Curis Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 24.2% of Curis Inc. shares and 71.3% of ObsEva SA shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.5% of Curis Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 14.47% of ObsEva SA’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Curis Inc. -4.96% -3.7% 66.97% 16.67% -39.84% 163.84% ObsEva SA 3.59% -0.82% 9.65% -13.42% 4.65% 4.98%

For the past year Curis Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than ObsEva SA.

Summary

ObsEva SA beats Curis Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Curis, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. The company develops CUDC-907, an oral small molecule inhibitor of histone deacetylase and phosphatidylinositol-3-kinase enzymes, which is in Phase II clinical trials for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trials for patients with solid tumors; CA-170, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in Phase I clinical trials in patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphomas; CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of hematologic cancers; and CA-327, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of cancers. It is also developing Erivedge, an orally-administered small molecule hedgehog pathway inhibitor for advanced basal cell carcinoma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and myelofibrosis. The company has collaboration agreement with Aurigene Discovery Technologies Limited for the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule compounds in the areas of immuno-oncology and precision oncology; and collaboration and license agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. and Genentech Inc. for the development and commercialization of Erivedge. Curis, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy disorders. The company intends to develop products for treating endometriosis, uterine fibroids, and preterm labor, as well as for enhancing clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing IVF. It is developing OBE2109, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; Nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to improve clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing IVF; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of pregnancy. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Plan-les-Ouates, Switzerland.