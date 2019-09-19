Reviewing Curis Inc. (CRIS)’s and Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO)’s results

This is a contrast between Curis Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) and Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Curis Inc. 2 7.84 N/A -0.96 0.00 Mustang Bio Inc. 4 -3367.30 N/A -1.24 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Curis Inc. and Mustang Bio Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Curis Inc. and Mustang Bio Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Curis Inc. 0.00% 0% -66.7% Mustang Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Curis Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.8 while its Quick Ratio is 9.8. On the competitive side is, Mustang Bio Inc. which has a 5.6 Current Ratio and a 5.6 Quick Ratio. Curis Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Mustang Bio Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Curis Inc. and Mustang Bio Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Curis Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Mustang Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Mustang Bio Inc. has an average price target of $7, with potential upside of 68.27%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 24.7% of Curis Inc. shares and 7.1% of Mustang Bio Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 17.28% of Curis Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 39.58% of Mustang Bio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Curis Inc. -5.42% 24.04% 24.04% 97.39% 36.75% 229.08% Mustang Bio Inc. -9.23% -16.67% -24.32% -10.56% -52.27% 3.74%

For the past year Curis Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Mustang Bio Inc.

Summary

Curis Inc. beats Mustang Bio Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Curis, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. The company develops CUDC-907, an oral small molecule inhibitor of histone deacetylase and phosphatidylinositol-3-kinase enzymes, which is in Phase II clinical trials for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trials for patients with solid tumors; CA-170, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in Phase I clinical trials in patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphomas; CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of hematologic cancers; and CA-327, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of cancers. It is also developing Erivedge, an orally-administered small molecule hedgehog pathway inhibitor for advanced basal cell carcinoma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and myelofibrosis. The company has collaboration agreement with Aurigene Discovery Technologies Limited for the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule compounds in the areas of immuno-oncology and precision oncology; and collaboration and license agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. and Genentech Inc. for the development and commercialization of Erivedge. Curis, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Mustang Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products based on the chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell technology. Its lead programs include MB-101 for the treatment of brain cancer that is in Phase I trials; and MB-102, a therapeutic agent in acute myeloid leukemia, which is in Phase I trials. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York. Mustang Bio, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.