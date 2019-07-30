Reviewing Curis Inc. (CRIS)’s and Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX)’s results

Curis Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) and Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Curis Inc. 2 7.46 N/A -0.98 0.00 Immunic Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -34.26 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Curis Inc. and Immunic Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Curis Inc. and Immunic Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Curis Inc. 0.00% -729.4% -66.4% Immunic Inc. 0.00% -235.3% -182.3%

Volatility and Risk

Curis Inc. is 111.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.11. Immunic Inc.’s 291.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 3.91 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Curis Inc. is 2.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.1. The Current Ratio of rival Immunic Inc. is 7 and its Quick Ratio is has 7. Immunic Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Curis Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Curis Inc. and Immunic Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 24.2% and 1.9% respectively. About 0.5% of Curis Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.3% of Immunic Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Curis Inc. -4.96% -3.7% 66.97% 16.67% -39.84% 163.84% Immunic Inc. -10.99% -55.02% 34.55% -17.53% -95.4% 45.6%

For the past year Curis Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Immunic Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Curis Inc. beats Immunic Inc.

Curis, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. The company develops CUDC-907, an oral small molecule inhibitor of histone deacetylase and phosphatidylinositol-3-kinase enzymes, which is in Phase II clinical trials for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trials for patients with solid tumors; CA-170, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in Phase I clinical trials in patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphomas; CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of hematologic cancers; and CA-327, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of cancers. It is also developing Erivedge, an orally-administered small molecule hedgehog pathway inhibitor for advanced basal cell carcinoma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and myelofibrosis. The company has collaboration agreement with Aurigene Discovery Technologies Limited for the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule compounds in the areas of immuno-oncology and precision oncology; and collaboration and license agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. and Genentech Inc. for the development and commercialization of Erivedge. Curis, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.