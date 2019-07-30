Reviewing Curis Inc. (CRIS)’s and Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)’s results

Both Curis Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) and Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Curis Inc. 2 7.53 N/A -0.98 0.00 Denali Therapeutics Inc. 22 15.77 N/A -0.56 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Curis Inc. and Denali Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Curis Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) and Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Curis Inc. 0.00% -729.4% -66.4% Denali Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -10.2% -8.4%

Liquidity

Curis Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.1 while its Quick Ratio is 2.1. On the competitive side is, Denali Therapeutics Inc. which has a 11.6 Current Ratio and a 11.6 Quick Ratio. Denali Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Curis Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Curis Inc. and Denali Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Curis Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Denali Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Denali Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $28 consensus price target and a 27.74% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Curis Inc. and Denali Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 24.2% and 85.2%. 0.5% are Curis Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 9.18% are Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Curis Inc. -4.96% -3.7% 66.97% 16.67% -39.84% 163.84% Denali Therapeutics Inc. -8.24% -20.83% 8.06% 29.44% 15.45% 4.5%

For the past year Curis Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Denali Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Denali Therapeutics Inc. beats Curis Inc.

Curis, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. The company develops CUDC-907, an oral small molecule inhibitor of histone deacetylase and phosphatidylinositol-3-kinase enzymes, which is in Phase II clinical trials for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trials for patients with solid tumors; CA-170, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in Phase I clinical trials in patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphomas; CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of hematologic cancers; and CA-327, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of cancers. It is also developing Erivedge, an orally-administered small molecule hedgehog pathway inhibitor for advanced basal cell carcinoma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and myelofibrosis. The company has collaboration agreement with Aurigene Discovery Technologies Limited for the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule compounds in the areas of immuno-oncology and precision oncology; and collaboration and license agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. and Genentech Inc. for the development and commercialization of Erivedge. Curis, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Denali Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company's lead LRRK2 product candidates includes the DNL201, a small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trials, as well as DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. It is also developing therapeutics for the treatment of Parkinson's, dementia with Lewy bodies, and multiple system atrophy; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and mucopolysaccharidosis type II patients. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company to develop and commercialize therapeutic product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases; and a strategic partnership with Lonza Pharma & Biotech to develop and produce biologic medicines for neurodegenerative diseases. The company was formerly known as SPR Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Denali Therapeutics Inc. in March 2015. Denali Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.