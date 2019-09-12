Reviewing Curis Inc. (CRIS)’s and Cytori Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTX)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Curis Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) and Cytori Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTX), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Curis Inc. 2 6.84 N/A -0.96 0.00 Cytori Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -1.49 0.00

Table 1 highlights Curis Inc. and Cytori Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Curis Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) and Cytori Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTX)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Curis Inc. 0.00% 0% -66.7% Cytori Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -277.6% -57.3%

Volatility and Risk

Curis Inc. has a 2.47 beta, while its volatility is 147.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Cytori Therapeutics Inc.’s 94.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.94 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Curis Inc. are 9.8 and 9.8. Competitively, Cytori Therapeutics Inc. has 0.5 and 0.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Curis Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cytori Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 24.7% of Curis Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 4.8% of Cytori Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Curis Inc.’s share held by insiders are 17.28%. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.96% of Cytori Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Curis Inc. -5.42% 24.04% 24.04% 97.39% 36.75% 229.08% Cytori Therapeutics Inc. -12.55% -15.29% -33.32% -40.32% -71.15% -28.38%

For the past year Curis Inc. had bullish trend while Cytori Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Curis Inc. beats Cytori Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Curis, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. The company develops CUDC-907, an oral small molecule inhibitor of histone deacetylase and phosphatidylinositol-3-kinase enzymes, which is in Phase II clinical trials for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trials for patients with solid tumors; CA-170, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in Phase I clinical trials in patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphomas; CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of hematologic cancers; and CA-327, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of cancers. It is also developing Erivedge, an orally-administered small molecule hedgehog pathway inhibitor for advanced basal cell carcinoma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and myelofibrosis. The company has collaboration agreement with Aurigene Discovery Technologies Limited for the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule compounds in the areas of immuno-oncology and precision oncology; and collaboration and license agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. and Genentech Inc. for the development and commercialization of Erivedge. Curis, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Cytori Therapeutics, Inc. develops cellular therapeutics for specific diseases and medical conditions. The company primarily provides Cytori Cell Therapy, which is in Phase III pivotal clinical trial for the treatment of impaired hand function in scleroderma. It also offers Celution System devices, proprietary enzymes, and sterile consumable sets that are used at the point-of-therapeutic application or at an off-site processing center; and StemSource cell and tissue banking systems, as well as surgical accessories and instruments. The company also provides ATI-0918, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin for use in treating breast cancer, ovarian cancer, multiple myeloma, and KaposiÂ’s Sarcoma; and ATI-1123, a liposomal formulation of docetaxel for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, breast cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck cancer, gastric adenocarcinoma, and hormone refractory prostate cancer. It serves hospitals, clinics, physicians, researchers, and other customers for commercial and research purposes through direct sales force, third-party distributors, independent sales representatives, and partners worldwide. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.