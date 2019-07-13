Reviewing Curis Inc. (CRIS)’s and ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRV)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Curis Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) and ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRV). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Curis Inc. 1 7.67 N/A -0.98 0.00 ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -1.38 0.00

In table 1 we can see Curis Inc. and ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Curis Inc. and ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Curis Inc. 0.00% -729.4% -66.4% ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -179.3%

Risk and Volatility

Curis Inc.’s current beta is 2.11 and it happens to be 111.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 21.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.21 beta.

Liquidity

2.1 and 2.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Curis Inc. Its rival ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1 and 1 respectively. Curis Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 24.2% of Curis Inc. shares and 2.2% of ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.5% of Curis Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 9.6% of ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Curis Inc. -4.96% -3.7% 66.97% 16.67% -39.84% 163.84% ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.34% -49.76% -50% -77.66% -94.17% -55.64%

For the past year Curis Inc. had bullish trend while ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Curis Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Curis, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. The company develops CUDC-907, an oral small molecule inhibitor of histone deacetylase and phosphatidylinositol-3-kinase enzymes, which is in Phase II clinical trials for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trials for patients with solid tumors; CA-170, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in Phase I clinical trials in patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphomas; CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of hematologic cancers; and CA-327, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of cancers. It is also developing Erivedge, an orally-administered small molecule hedgehog pathway inhibitor for advanced basal cell carcinoma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and myelofibrosis. The company has collaboration agreement with Aurigene Discovery Technologies Limited for the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule compounds in the areas of immuno-oncology and precision oncology; and collaboration and license agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. and Genentech Inc. for the development and commercialization of Erivedge. Curis, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of antiviral drugs with a primary emphasis on the treatment of Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infections. The company is developing CMX157 and CRV431 to treat HBV infection; and FV-100, an orally available, small molecule compound for the prevention of post-herpetic neuralgia, and treatment of herpes zoster infection and acute zoster-associated pain. ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey.