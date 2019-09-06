Reviewing Curis Inc. (CRIS)’s and Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)’s results

Curis Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) and Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Curis Inc. 2 6.60 N/A -0.96 0.00 Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 3 6.70 N/A -4.54 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Curis Inc. and Celldex Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Curis Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) and Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Curis Inc. 0.00% 0% -66.7% Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -30.9%

Volatility and Risk

Curis Inc. has a beta of 2.47 and its 147.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s 257.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 3.57 beta.

Liquidity

Curis Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.8 and a Quick Ratio of 9.8. Competitively, Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.4 and has 7.4 Quick Ratio. Curis Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Celldex Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Curis Inc. and Celldex Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Curis Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $19, while its potential upside is 779.63%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Curis Inc. and Celldex Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 24.7% and 25.5% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 17.28% of Curis Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.36% of Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Curis Inc. -5.42% 24.04% 24.04% 97.39% 36.75% 229.08% Celldex Therapeutics Inc. -3.11% -18.96% -41.55% -64.55% -67.34% -26.56%

For the past year Curis Inc. has 229.08% stronger performance while Celldex Therapeutics Inc. has -26.56% weaker performance.

Curis, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. The company develops CUDC-907, an oral small molecule inhibitor of histone deacetylase and phosphatidylinositol-3-kinase enzymes, which is in Phase II clinical trials for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trials for patients with solid tumors; CA-170, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in Phase I clinical trials in patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphomas; CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of hematologic cancers; and CA-327, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of cancers. It is also developing Erivedge, an orally-administered small molecule hedgehog pathway inhibitor for advanced basal cell carcinoma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and myelofibrosis. The company has collaboration agreement with Aurigene Discovery Technologies Limited for the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule compounds in the areas of immuno-oncology and precision oncology; and collaboration and license agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. and Genentech Inc. for the development and commercialization of Erivedge. Curis, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of several immunotherapy technologies and other cancer-targeting biologics. Its drug candidates include glembatumumab vedotin, an antibody-drug that is in Phase IIb study for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer and a Phase II study for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and Varlilumab, an immune modulating antibody that is in a Phase 1 study designed to enhance a patient's immune response against cancer. It also develops earlier stage drug candidates in clinical development, including CDX-1401, an immunotherapeutic for cancer indications; CDX-301, an immune cell mobilizing agent and dendritic cell growth factor; and CDX-014, an antibody-drug conjugate targeting renal and ovarian cancers. In addition, the company focuses on the discovery and development of antibody-based drugs targeting receptor tyrosine kinases, such as CDX-0158, a humanized monoclonal antibody currently in a Phase 1 dose escalation study in refractory gastrointestinal stromal tumors and other KIT positive tumors; and CDX-3379, a human monoclonal antibody, which has completed a Phase 1b study in patients with solid tumors. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has research collaboration and license agreements with Medarex, Inc.; Rockefeller University; University of Southampton; Amgen Inc.; Amgen Fremont; and Seattle Genetics, Inc. The company is headquartered in Hampton, New Jersey.