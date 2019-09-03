Reviewing Curis Inc. (CRIS)’s and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)’s results

Curis Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Curis Inc. 2 6.70 N/A -0.96 0.00 ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 26 15.31 N/A -2.09 0.00

In table 1 we can see Curis Inc. and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Curis Inc. and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Curis Inc. 0.00% 0% -66.7% ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -79.7% -68.1%

Volatility & Risk

Curis Inc. is 147.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.47 beta. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 181.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 2.81 beta.

Liquidity

Curis Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.8 while its Quick Ratio is 9.8. On the competitive side is, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 6.4 Current Ratio and a 6.3 Quick Ratio. Curis Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Curis Inc. and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Curis Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average target price of $41.5, with potential upside of 50.04%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 24.7% of Curis Inc. shares and 94.9% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. About 17.28% of Curis Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Curis Inc. -5.42% 24.04% 24.04% 97.39% 36.75% 229.08% ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6.82% -8.69% 3.89% 7.2% 65.97% 52.01%

For the past year Curis Inc. was more bullish than ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Curis Inc. beats ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Curis, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. The company develops CUDC-907, an oral small molecule inhibitor of histone deacetylase and phosphatidylinositol-3-kinase enzymes, which is in Phase II clinical trials for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trials for patients with solid tumors; CA-170, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in Phase I clinical trials in patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphomas; CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of hematologic cancers; and CA-327, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of cancers. It is also developing Erivedge, an orally-administered small molecule hedgehog pathway inhibitor for advanced basal cell carcinoma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and myelofibrosis. The company has collaboration agreement with Aurigene Discovery Technologies Limited for the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule compounds in the areas of immuno-oncology and precision oncology; and collaboration and license agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. and Genentech Inc. for the development and commercialization of Erivedge. Curis, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis. It is also developing pimavanserin as a treatment for dementia-related psychosis and as an adjunctive treatment for schizophrenia that are in phase III clinical trials; and pimavanserin as an adjunctive treatment for major depressive disorder. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.