Reviewing Cumulus Media Inc. (CMLS)’s and Its Rivals results

As Broadcasting – Radio company, Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) is competing with its competitors based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.7% of Cumulus Media Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.79% of all Broadcasting – Radio’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Cumulus Media Inc. has 1.7% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 16.48% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have Cumulus Media Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cumulus Media Inc. 0.00% 832.50% 40.80% Industry Average 12.63% 182.36% 12.73%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Cumulus Media Inc. and its rivals’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Cumulus Media Inc. N/A 16 0.48 Industry Average 596.46M 4.72B 9.87

Cumulus Media Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Cumulus Media Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cumulus Media Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Industry Average 0.00 1.00 1.43 2.79

Cumulus Media Inc. presently has a consensus target price of $23, suggesting a potential upside of 29.07%. As a group, Broadcasting – Radio companies have a potential upside of 88.17%. The analysts’ belief based on the data delivered earlier is that Cumulus Media Inc.’s rivals are looking more favorable than the company itself.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Cumulus Media Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cumulus Media Inc. 3.61% -4.2% 20.61% 20.61% 0% 64.72% Industry Average 5.03% 2.58% 20.61% 14.80% 13.56% 20.81%

For the past year Cumulus Media Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cumulus Media Inc. are 3.4 and 3.4. Competitively, Cumulus Media Inc.’s competitors have 1.61 and 1.61 for Current and Quick Ratio. Cumulus Media Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cumulus Media Inc.’s competitors.

Dividends

Cumulus Media Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Cumulus Media Inc.’s competitors beat Cumulus Media Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.

Cumulus Media Inc. owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Radio Station Group and Westwood One. It sells commercial advertising time to local, regional, and national advertisers; and network advertising. The company offers content through approximately 445 owned-and-operated stations in 90 United States media markets; and approximately 8,200 broadcast radio affiliates and various digital channels. As of December 31, 2016, it operated five radio stations under local marketing agreements. Cumulus Media Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.