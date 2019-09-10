Reviewing Cumulus Media Inc. (CMLS)’s and Its Competitors results

As Broadcasting – Radio company, Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) is competing with its competitors based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Cumulus Media Inc. has 98.4% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 55.24% institutional ownership for its rivals. 2.5% of Cumulus Media Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.64% of all Broadcasting – Radio companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Cumulus Media Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cumulus Media Inc. 0.00% 209.70% 41.90% Industry Average 7.54% 71.50% 11.65%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Cumulus Media Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Cumulus Media Inc. N/A 17 0.40 Industry Average 374.09M 4.96B 17.28

Cumulus Media Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The company has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Cumulus Media Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cumulus Media Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Industry Average 0.00 1.00 1.60 2.67

Cumulus Media Inc. presently has an average target price of $23, suggesting a potential upside of 60.84%. The potential upside of the competitors is 63.53%. Cumulus Media Inc.’s strong average rating and high probable upside, looks like is making research analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Cumulus Media Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cumulus Media Inc. -6.61% -18.63% -14.78% 25.39% 0% 39.91% Industry Average 2.78% 6.35% 11.10% 12.71% 18.74% 26.52%

For the past year Cumulus Media Inc. has stronger performance than Cumulus Media Inc.’s competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cumulus Media Inc. are 3.2 and 3.2. Competitively, Cumulus Media Inc.’s rivals have 1.58 and 1.58 for Current and Quick Ratio. Cumulus Media Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cumulus Media Inc.’s competitors.

Dividends

Cumulus Media Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Cumulus Media Inc.’s competitors beat on 5 of the 6 factors Cumulus Media Inc.

Cumulus Media Inc. owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Radio Station Group and Westwood One. It sells commercial advertising time to local, regional, and national advertisers; and network advertising. The company offers content through approximately 445 owned-and-operated stations in 90 United States media markets; and approximately 8,200 broadcast radio affiliates and various digital channels. As of December 31, 2016, it operated five radio stations under local marketing agreements. Cumulus Media Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.