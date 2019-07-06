Reviewing Cumulus Media Inc. (CMLS)’s and Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI)’s results

Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) and Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI) have been rivals in the Broadcasting – Radio for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cumulus Media Inc. 16 0.26 N/A 37.38 0.48 Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. 4 0.34 N/A 0.41 8.83

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Cumulus Media Inc. and Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Cumulus Media Inc. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower P/E ratio. Cumulus Media Inc.’s currently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Beasley Broadcast Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Cumulus Media Inc. and Beasley Broadcast Group Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cumulus Media Inc. 0.00% 832.5% 40.8% Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. 0.00% 4% 1.6%

Liquidity

3.4 and 3.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cumulus Media Inc. Its rival Beasley Broadcast Group Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2 and 2 respectively. Cumulus Media Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Beasley Broadcast Group Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Cumulus Media Inc. and Beasley Broadcast Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cumulus Media Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Cumulus Media Inc. has an average price target of $23, and a 28.42% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Cumulus Media Inc. and Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 89.7% and 55.4% respectively. Insiders held 1.7% of Cumulus Media Inc. shares. Comparatively, Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. has 7.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cumulus Media Inc. 3.61% -4.2% 20.61% 20.61% 0% 64.72% Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. -3.71% -3.46% -18.61% -42.83% -64.41% -3.2%

For the past year Cumulus Media Inc. had bullish trend while Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Cumulus Media Inc. beats on 9 of the 11 factors Beasley Broadcast Group Inc.

Cumulus Media Inc. owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Radio Station Group and Westwood One. It sells commercial advertising time to local, regional, and national advertisers; and network advertising. The company offers content through approximately 445 owned-and-operated stations in 90 United States media markets; and approximately 8,200 broadcast radio affiliates and various digital channels. As of December 31, 2016, it operated five radio stations under local marketing agreements. Cumulus Media Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc., a radio broadcasting company, operates radio stations in the United States. As of March 21, 2017, it owned and operated 63 stations, including 45 FM and 18 AM stations located in 15 large- and mid-size markets. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.